America's Cup regatta in Saudi Arabia likened to Nazi Germany's hosting of 1936 Olympics

The America’s Cup is set to be raced in Barcelona in 2024 after Team NZ took it offshore. (File photo)

Jeddah in Saudi Arabia has been selected as a preliminary racing venue ahead of the 2024 America’s Cup in Barcelona

Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights record has caused tension, with the New York Yacht Club going to court to pull out of the event over safety concerns

Jeddah’s selection was effectively made by Team New Zealand, which has trusteeship of the America’s Cup after winning in 2021

But the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron and Team NZ don’t want to talk about it – and now high profile supporters are calling them out

Two high-profile stalwarts of Team New Zealand are speaking out against a decision to host a preliminary America’s Cup regatta in Saudi Arabia – comparing it to Nazi Germany hosting the Olympics and the All Blacks’ tour of apartheid-era South Africa.

Influential America’s Cup legal specialist and 28-year Royal NZ Yacht Squadron (RNZYS) veteran Hamish Ross is one of the critics to step forward.

He’s compared Saudi Arabia’s selection as a pre-regatta host to Nazi Germany’s hosting of the 1936 Summer Olympics. Ross has quit the RNZYS in protest at the selection of Jeddah ahead of the 2024 America’s Cup in Barcelona.

And, likening the hosting decision to the All Blacks’ tour of apartheid-era South Africa.

There is no free speech in Saudi Arabia, where women are discriminated against and according to the United Nations (UN), Saudi Arabia was also responsible for the “premeditated execution” of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Saudi Arabia executed 81 of its own citizens in a single day in 2022. It also severely restricts the freedom of minorities and waged war in neighbouring Yemen, contributing to what the UN has called the world’s worst ongoing humanitarian disaster.

Ross said it was troubling that a team representing itself as “New Zealand” would select Saudi Arabia as a racing location in light of the country’s Human Rights record.

“I am extremely disappointed in having to make this decision [resigning from RNZYS] , but I decline to be associated with any support of that [Saudi] regime, no less than, say, retrospectively, the 1936 Berlin Olympics,” Ross posted on social media.

JYC Marina The Jeddah Yacht Club's impressive marina will host the America's Cup syndicates.

In an interview with Stuff after making that post, Ross said: “I just couldn’t consciously support the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron.”

Ross said in his opinion, money offered by Saudi Arabia had outweighed humanitarian concerns to those making the hosting decision.

“There is no quantity of silver that can justify the selection of Jeddah,” Ross said in social media post.

Stuff approached America’s Cup organisers by email for their response, including what it made of Ross’ comparison to the 1936 Olympics and how it justifies taking an event to a nation with Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights record. They did not respond.

Ross said he’d been led to believe Jeddah had been dropped from hosting contention entirely, after the Auld Mug was taken offshore to Barcelona.

In the Stuff interview, Ross also took a swipe at comments Team NZ boss Grant Dalton had made in an interview with Newshub about financing an America’s Cup team. Ross said “he [Dalton] will in his usual manner represent the interests of Team New Zealand where he sees fit”.

Dalton didn’t respond to a request for his comment in response, leaving a text message on ‘read’.

The sailing organisations attached to Team NZ don’t comment either.

Team NZ didn’t respond to a request for response. Team NZ are the representative team of the RNZYS, who when asked whether it supported Jeddah’s selection as a regatta location, general manager Sarah Wiblin said the club “will not be commenting”.

Team NZ boss Dalton is also chief executive of the America’s Cup Event organisation body.

In the press release announcing Jeddah, Dalton said the regatta could be “utilised as an event for positive influence on a number of fronts”.

Emirates Team NZ Crew escape injury as massive sail flaps dangerously close.

Jim Farmer KC, who was a Team NZ director from 2004 to 2013, likened hosting an event in Saudi to the All Blacks touring South Africa during apartheid.

Stuff also interviewed Farmer after his blog post two weeks ago said that taking part in the Jeddah regatta “will do huge damage to the reputation of this country” as Saudi Arabia seeks to “sport wash” its image.

Otago University professor Steve Jackson has previously told Stuff that sportswashing is when a country or organisation uses sport to improve its image, and either hide or rehabilitate a tarnished reputation. This is done by either hosting major sporting events – like the Fifa World Cup – or owning or sponsoring sports teams. Saudi Arabia has recently bought Newcastle United in the Premier League and are bankrolling the breakaway LIV Golf tour.

“[New Zealand’s] proud boast as the first country in the world to give voting rights to women... will be tarnished with the same label of hypocrite that has been justifiably levelled at Team NZ,” Farmer posted.

JYC Marina America's Cup action will be sailed in Jeddah with a preliminary regatta set for November 30 to December 3.

Farmer wants Team NZ and the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron to remove “New Zealand” from their names, he also said in the blog post.

In the press release announcing the Jeddah hosting, Dalton cited the growth of sailing in the region as an “opportunity” and as being “truly significant”. Dalton also cited the increase in women’s sport and physical activity in that part of the Arab world.

“When standing back and looking at the opportunity for the growth of our sport that exists in the region, it is truly significant - 67% of the country’s population is under the age of 34, women’s participation in sport or physical activity is up 149% in recent years,” Dalton said.

Farmer also wrote to the RNZYS Commodore Andrew Aitken directly, with Aitken “respectfully declining to comment” on the issues Farmer raised.

“The decision to allow Team NZ to take the Cup offshore has already cost the Squadron dearly, in terms of membership losses and consequential revenue losses.

“If the officers and general committee stand by and do nothing to prevent this outrage, the harm done to its long-held reputation may be irreversible,” he said in the letter.