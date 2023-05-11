Newsable today: a sexist comedy of errors at the Madrid Open

The Madrid Open in Spain has been caught up in allegations of sexism.

Anyway! We lead today with Donald Trump, who has been ordered to pay US$5 million (NZ$7.9m) after being found liable for sexually abusing and then defaming a journalist. Is it as simple as that? Ha, ha, dear listener, this is the US court system! Reuters journalist Jack Queen joins us to explain.

It’s an election year, so inevitably we’re going to hear a lot of chat about law and order, gangs and ram raids and so on. You know what we probably won’t hear much about? White-collar crime. Why is that, given it costs the country billions every year?

Sports administrators, eh. They never learn. Now it’s the people running the Madrid Open who’re in hot water, with many describing them as sexist and out-of-touch. The Podium host Zoë George is here to explain why.

And an existential one for you to ponder: what exactly is ‘country music’?

