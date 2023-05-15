Western Springs football club to enter mediation after complaints of unfair treatment

As football clubs around the country prepare to host the world’s best players at their grounds, the race is on to get their facilities up to Fifa’s famously uncompromising standards.

An Auckland football club that will play host to Norway during the upcoming Fifa Women’s World Cup is set to enter mediation with its women’s first team following complaints over unfair treatment.

Western Springs, one of New Zealand’s largest football clubs, is facing an exodus of senior women’s players due to a messy dispute with club management.

The Western Springs women’s team finished runner-up in last year’s National League after losing to Eastern Suburbs in the final.

In a statement to its members, chair Grant Ramsay said the “breakdown in the relationship” between the club and the women’s team was due to a disagreement “on how we get closer to parity for the women’s programme and how fast”.

Martin Hunter/PHOTOSPORT Western Springs players celebrate a goal against Canterbury United Pride during last year's National League.

Ramsay said the club was taking the players’ complaints “seriously” and had agreed to enter independent mediation to ensure Western Springs was a positive environment for female players moving forward.

“The club acknowledges that the issues raised by the women’s team could have been handled better,” Ramsay added.

“We are an amateur club run by volunteers who give up many hours a week to fundraise, maintain the facilities and organise games.

“These volunteers have found it difficult to reach an understanding on these complex matters with the women’s team.

“Pay parity and support for women’s sport is a global issue across all codes and this has now come to our doorstep.”

Northern Region Football chief executive Laura Menzies said the organisation was working to resolve the breakdown between the Western Springs women’s team and club leadership.

With the Women’s World Cup coming to New Zealand in July and August, Menzies said it was the perfect time for clubs to show their commitment to equality in football by offering the same opportunities for women as men.

“As a woman who's played football for many years, I realise there is clearly more work to do. NRF is committed to encouraging and supporting clubs to keep making positive change for everyone's benefit.”