Runner finished in last place, but won a lot of fans

A Cambodian runner is being called an inspiration after persevering through torrential rain to finish a race, despite being unwell and well off the pace.

Bou Samnang, 20, finished last in the women’s 5000 metres at the Southeast Asian Games earlier this month, crossing the finish line almost six minutes after the winner.

Cheering from the crowd could be heard over the sound of rain beating down on the flooded track as she made her way home.

Samnang told Olympics.com the support from the fans was what kept her going.

“It was important for me to finish the race because of the crowd support that I had and also that I was representing Cambodia. I couldn’t just stop the race even though I had the right to."

Samnang wasn’t just battling the rain, she was also suffering from anaemia and didn’t feel well on the day.

The inspirational effort has won her a lot of fans and her life had changed 180 degrees after the race, she told Olympics.com.

“Everywhere I go everyone wants to take pictures of me, people recognise me when I’m out.”

Her effort has also been financially rewarded. Cambodia’s Prime Minister, Hun Sen, said he was donating US$10,000 (NZ$16k) to the runner for her determination, According to Runner’s World.

Samnang also received praise from the King of Cambodia, who said, “sport is more than winning and losing.”