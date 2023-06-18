Tight Head: Carl Hayman on how head injuries, alcoholism, and days darker than the All Black jersey rucked him over

An All Black at 21, Carl Hayman played 445 professional games, 45 of them tests. In Head On, his book with writer Dylan Cleaver, he talks of what those games did to his head and spine, of heavy drinking, and the dark days when his mental health and poor decisions endangered himself and those he loved.

ŌPUNAKE, 2022,

MY FALSE FRIEND

In October last year a cop car pulled in behind me as I turned into the driveway of the family farm at 4745 South Road. I was asked to do an evidential breath test.

There was no suspense for me as I blew into the machine and waited for the reading to come back. I knew it wasn’t a matter of whether I was over the limit, but by how much. Quite a bit, as it turns out – 1016 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, more than four times the legal driving limit.

The cop, a local Ōpunake constable, was pretty understanding. He could see I wasn’t in good shape and was asking me if I was on my medication. It was cordial enough. I wasn’t trying to duck and dive or make a run for the house.

In the swirl of emotions that takes hold when you’ve been caught doing something stupid, it’s not always the right one you land on first. I should have felt ashamed, or at the very least contrite, but the first thing I felt was self-pity: how unlucky was I to have been picked up drink-driving in coastal Taranaki, where cops are scarce and mostly unobtrusive?

The second thing I felt was anger, because I learned luck had nothing to do with it. It was my partner Kiko who had called the police on me. What kind of betrayal was that?

That’s the thing with the booze, though. It warps your perception of reality. It heightens your sensitivities and deregulates your emotional response to things. When the fog cleared, I realised that Kiko hadn’t acted out of spite, but to protect the community and me. It’s one thing to get in a car drunk and endanger yourself. It’s another to put other people at risk.

I was duly charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and some of those close to me were encouraging me to seek name suppression. Legal advice suggested that because of my mental instability, there was a good chance I could make a successful application to keep my name out of the public domain. In the end I just thought: ‘F..k it. I did it, I made a choice to do it, I have to face up to the penalty.’

I don’t mean that to sound noble, because there is nothing noble about getting behind the wheel pissed, but I just didn’t want to worm my name out of a bad situation. It wasn’t nice seeing my name in the papers again, with all the same missteps in my life rehashed.

I was momentarily pissed off because there had been no reporters at court, so someone must have fed them the story afterwards. But there again I’m getting angry at the wrong people, rather than looking at the root cause of the distress: me and my relationship with alcohol.

The DUI, the misplaced anger, the court case: that was a dark couple of days. Another setback on this bumpy journey of mine. There were a lot of things leading to this point – Mum’s death earlier in the year, my inability to work for any period of time without the sense that I was frying my brain and my increasingly uncertain future – but the decision to drink on that day was mine, as was the decision to get behind the wheel of a car. Rather than look to apportion blame or to duck the embarrassment of having my name in the news for all the wrong reasons, I had to own that.

More importantly, I have to own this simple, four-word sentence. I am an alcoholic. There, I’ve said it. When I read back on this, or my kids read it, or my friends that see only my best side, that sentence is going to hit like a thud, but it’s true.

I’ve been part of 12‑step programmes, counselling and rehabilitation. I’ve been to meetings in France and in New Plymouth. It’s an ongoing process. When I drink, I don’t regulate my intake and in turn I can’t regulate my emotional response. If you combine it with my neurodegenerative disease, it’s a toxic cocktail, if you’ll excuse the pun.

I might not be the sort of alcoholic who wakes up in the morning and craves it. I can and have gone for long periods without any desire to drink, but the disease nevertheless presents as a day-by-day battle to stay out of its grip. It once would have given me great embarrassment to acknowledge any alcohol problems, but now I’ve come not only to accept it but also to understand that talking about it helps.

I do get pissed off, and I’ll push back when people imply that my dementia and probable CTE is the result of alcohol, because I know a whole lot of players in similar positions to me who were at worst moderate drinkers during their careers.

Still, I know it’s a cog in my wheel. I drank most weekends, like a lot of teammates and fellow professional rugby players in that era, when the game became awash with money but the amateur ethos still held firm in many respects. It has become an all-too convenient scapegoat for rugby officials to point the finger at alcohol when all evidence points to repetitive head impacts as the single most important and plausible cause of CTE.

That aside, it has had negative health and social outcomes for me in myriad ways. I’ve been, in one way or another, surrounded by a culture of drinking my entire life. It was nobody’s choice but mine, but I fitted right into it, embraced it, even. My alcohol history is also a potted history of my life. I don’t blame anybody else except me for taking things to extremes, but one of the reasons I want to tell my story is because alcoholism can be an insidious disease.

It certainly was in my case. It was a thirst slaker, a social lubricant, a rite of passage, a male-bonding facilitator, a provider of Dutch courage, a relaxant, a stress reliever, a pain reliever, a sleep assister. Before I knew it, alcohol had become the answer to everything – and it was never the right answer.

In the weeks after that DUI idiocy, I slipped off the wagon again. I had a full-blown mental breakdown that was either exacerbated by alcohol or led me to drink again. It doesn’t really matter which way around it happened: it’s the inextricable link between alcohol and my mental health that is the critical point.

It caused me to fly into a rage. I didn’t hurt anybody except myself and some walls, but this is where I’m at. It’s not pretty, it’s not sustainable and I wish to god it was easy to stop harming myself in this way. In the cold light of day, it is so simple to sit back and say: ‘Right. You’ve learned your lesson (again). This is it. No more drink.’

But as soon as something triggers my emotions in a negative way, drinking is the first thing I think about doing. It’s a vicious cycle that always ends up at the same start and end point: anger and self-loathing.

I hope when you’re reading this I haven’t had a drink in months, but I can’t promise you that. I know that alcohol doesn’t do me any favours. After I’ve been drinking, I still have all the symptoms of my dementia, but it’s like they’re on steroids. I get depressed, my anxiety goes through the roof and my cognitive function is even worse than normal.

The longest stint I’ve been without a drink since my first foray during my 1st XV years was about a year. That was in my Ironman days when I was super fit and a lot of my spare time was taken up either in the pool, the ocean, on a bike or running the roads. I can’t tell you if I missed it or not, or if my life was markedly better or not, because the key for me really was that I just wasn’t thinking about it.

Although it sounds pessimistic – defeatist, even – being off the drink doesn’t dramatically improve my life. There’s no great clarity or reawakening. Life is just ‘less worse’.

Last summer, for example, when I was close to a year sober, I’d come off the boat after skippering a couple of charter cruises and was in a really bad place. Kiko was worried about me because she said I’d just get home and get this vacant look.

Up to 1500 people in New Zealand suffer from mild traumatic brain injury, or concussion, every year.

Life was going on around me, but I wasn’t contributing. I’d just stare out the window. My kids would be talking to me but I was incapable of responding. They’d say: ‘Daddy’s gone off to Daddyland.’ It’s heartbreaking, really: you desperately want to be a vital part of these people’s lives, but you’re in a place where no one can reach you and you have no idea how to snap out of it.

Mum died in March 2022, and alcohol started sneaking back into my life. Hers was a horrible, slow death from a brain tumour, and I was a close witness to her last weeks and months.

It affected me deeply, but it feels selfish to say that: she was the one going through the pain and the realisation she wouldn’t have a long life as a doting grandmother. I should have been grieving, but my stunted emotional range wouldn’t allow it. I was probably feeling: Who gives a shit how I feel about it?

Drinking became a familiar and comforting emotional crutch. Not full-blown, bottle-of-spirits-a-night shit, like I got myself into in those dark, dark days in Pau, but I’d finish a day working on the boat and think it would be a good idea to prise open a couple of beers or bottles of wine.

Kiko didn’t think I could manage that, and she’s right, so I started attending meetings again to keep on an even keel – a boat reference that seems pretty appropriate, given the circumstances.

So I’m waging a daily battle and have reached a position where I know things can go from being okay to going badly really, really quickly. I’m doing the best I can. It’s something I need to continue working on daily: to get rid of that sense of uselessness and worthlessness that leads me to think it can be solved temporarily by ripping the top off a few beers.

That’s where I am now. I’m older but not necessarily wiser, and when I look back at my life and my choices around alcohol, I can see how the environments you’re in can shape your attitudes. Again, the choices I’ve made are all mine, but this is how I got there.

Hayman tells his story to TVNZ on Sunday, tonight.

Head On: Rugby, Dementia and The Hidden Cost of Success, by Carl Hayman

Published by HarperCollins New Zealand, will be released in July. $39.99.