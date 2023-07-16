'Love is not enough': The CEO and knight rebuilding a rugby league giant

The Warriors are enjoying their best start to the season since 2018, the last time they made the finals.

Make Auckland Great Again: it’s a simple summary for the long-term plan chief executive Rebecca Russell has for the Auckland Rugby League, a push for professionalism in an amateur game that has deep community roots.

Her scheme to build better clubs, better players and better humans across Auckland with the aim of being the world’s leading rugby league region has the backing of Sir Graham Lowe.

The Auckland Rugby League (ARL) consists of 32 Auckland clubs. International teams once found Auckland sides hard to beat, though the era of touring teams playing the provinces seems to be over.

In Russell, former super coach and NRL club chief executive Lowe sees a vision he has held from his first days as a coach, more than four decades ago.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland Rugby League CEO Rebecca Russell.

Auckland has always been a nursery for great players, Lowe tells the Sunday Star-Times, but being born in a great nursery does not necessarily lead to becoming either a great professional, or a well-rounded adult.

Russell spotted the same thing, so the corporate CEO and the one-time super coach, now prison educator, have formed a friendly alliance. Russell calls Lowe a “rock star”, he labels her a new-age visionary.

When Russell took on the challenge following a career with Datacom and Air New Zealand, she spotted a strength in rugby league that could also prove a weakness: its intense rivalries.

“I have come to the game without any baggage or any kind of preconceived ideas, really. My observation of sports is ... tribalism is really, really strong, which of course, it's so great,” she says, adding that her father and husband both played.

“It's what makes the sport really, really exciting, but that obsession with the game and the inability to understand how to make good decisions on the field versus off the field, that gets a little bit lost.

“Everything is highly emotional and people lose that ability to make really sound decisions because everything pulls on their heartstrings as opposed to really thinking it through.

SUPPLIED ARL Aunties monitor the rugby league sidelines in Auckland.

“You'd probably make some different decisions, if you just applied a bit of critical thinking to kind of what you were doing as opposed to ‘what's my ego? What's my agenda? How do I win on the field?’”

Critical to instilling the ability to make good decisions, and to have good emotional control, are professional standards, coaches sharing their values in the way Lowe did when he started out, and women associated with the game making their expectations clear.

Last weekend, the “ARL Aunties” put part of the Russell plan into action. In an idea she found in Brazil, women associated with the game patrol the sidelines praising the good behaviour and calling out the poor.

“We've looked at kind of sideline behaviour programs run across the world. And we've gone OK, who's doing who's doing what well, and who's doing things differently?” she says.

“In Brazil women play a massive role in community sport, and often that's not front and centre. Often it's the women who are managing the teams, they’re ones that get the kids to the games. They play such a significant role, and that often gets overlooked.

“We've compiled a whole lot of different ideas and came up with this concept based on the concept that you always do what aunty says. That's such a thing right? And we can all relate to that.”

As well as Brazil, Russell has been looking at the Australian model where they do rugby league “really well”.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Kiwi rugby league coaching legend Sir Graham Lowe.

“It’s in how they create the programmes, how they create the culture and how they really instil clubs with values, and what it means to be a player in their club. All of those things.”

Her own office is not spared the demands of moving an amateur game towards professionalism, in order to be more robust in economy proving as tough for clubs, as for the public.

“I need to make sure that my team has the highest standards. One thing I do talk to my team about is love is not enough any more. It's not enough just to turn up and go ‘well, I love rugby league',” she says.

“That's all great, right? But just because I love reading doesn't mean I can write a book. So the demand I have of my people is that you will understand what it is to build a brand and to invest in a brand, you will understand return on investment, you will understand data and the value of that and how to make informed decisions. You will come with critical thinking ability, [and] be able to think strategically.”

Lowe nods in agreement. His days as a coach - prior to the likes of the Kiwis and Wigan - started with Ōtāhuhu Rugby League Club, yet he too looked far beyond South Auckland for ideas, then applied them to his players.

Lowe contacted Dallas Cowboys NFL coach Tom Landry for tips, looked into ice hockey coaching, and contacted football sides Real Madrid and Liverpool. He was a magpie constantly stashing away knowledge.

ÅtÄhuhu RUgby League Club ÅtÄhuhu Rugby League Club stalwart Desmar Bankier influenced some of the game's greats.

And he had “Mrs B”, a legendary figure at the club who died in 2010.

Desmar Bankier​ set the tone at Ōtāhuhu, and he and the likes of Kiwis Owen Wright and Mark Graham benefited from her professional attitude, Lowe says.

“I was given the credit at times of having a big influence on guys like Mark Graham and Owen Wright, great international players.

“Graham Lowe wasn't a genius, it was that our expectations at Ōtāhuhu were so high and it was developed by great community coaching that we all had, combined with the likes of Mrs Bankier.

“It didn't matter if you were the top player on the planet; if you weren't dressed properly you didn't come into the club, that's professional. Mrs Bankier set the right standard. She played just as big a part in the development of those players as I did.

“Those people, they're still there now, and they can deliver some powerful social messaging that not only rugby league needs, but the country needs.”

At a time when kids run the risk of falling through the cracks of education, or having a tough home life with little adult guidance, Lowe sees coaching as part of the answer. He should know; he gave up on school aged 14.

“Every Tuesday and Thursday, the local rugby league coach or volunteer has those kids in the palm of his hand. This is a really important message, and it's a critical thing, which Russell really understands.

SUPPLIED ARL Aunties L-R: Phyllis Latu (lead aunty), Mase Colenso, Ngawai Kaire and Ani Cherrington.

“There is an untapped source of coaches, people have totally forgotten about in sport in general. New Zealand has millions of great coaches, millions of them... They're called mothers. Somehow we've got to get motherly thinking and motherly guiding into play."

For the best players, the amateur clubs of the ARL are a stepping stone to the professional game, to the NRL or the UK. Russell sees instilling a professional attitude into amateur as helping players prepare for the big time.

And that means ready, both on and off the field. Often Auckland youngsters can wind up in Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra or Melbourne ready to tackle and run, yet ill-prepared for life.

“One thing that NRL clubs do tell us, is when kids arrive over there often they don't know how to cook, they don't have a driver’s licence, they have been dropped off and picked up from training by mum,” Russell says.

“They're thrust into this incredibly different environment where the standards are potentially higher and they're required to have a level of independence that they don't have back here.”

Russell has the ARL looking to ensure the sport looks at a player as more than just an on-field talent.

“How do we look after the whole person, ensure that they've got career options, that they do understand there's a life outside of league, and you need to have some skills?

“What does it look like to look after your own well-being and your own mental health? How do we put that wrapper around the whole person? And not just be singularly focused on the player, because let's face it, a league career is not forever.”