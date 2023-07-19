Newsable: Could the 2026 Commonwealth Games get cancelled?

Australia's Victoria will no longer host the 2026 Commonwealth Games because of a massive increase costs.

Well, Australia certainly seems set on dominating the news cycle.

Mere hours after a mysterious piece of what’s now suspected to be space junk washed up on a remote Western Australia beach, the premier of Victoria, Dan Andrews, announced the state would be pulling out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Andrews said while Victoria was keen to host the Games, the mounting price tag - expected to hit around AU$6 billion (NZ$6.5b) – was simply too large to justify them.

And as we hear in today’s episode of Stuff’s daily podcast Newsable, an event of this magnitude isn’t easy to plan - even with three years to do it.

Michelle Hooper was the tournament director for the Women’s Rugby World Cup last year, and also helped to organise the Men’s Rugby World Cup in 2011 and 2015.

Those are big events, but Hooper says a multisport event like the Commonwealth Games poses completely different challenges.

“They've got 280 different sports events, 20 different sports, over 5000 competitors, 14,000 volunteers

“So when you're talking about standing up competition venues, you're talking about standing up competition venues to host 280 different sports events. That's pretty significant planning.

“And the way these bids work and the way you work out how viable it is, is countries and cities look at what their growth plans are for the next 10 to 20 years, what their aspirations are, and then can we, hosting a multi-sport event or a major international tournament, help to fast track that planning and delivery, and also all of those intangible benefits - national pride and employment and all of those other contributing factors.

“So when you're looking at a really short lead time, it really does restrict what's achievable because you're not able to align all of those kinds of goals and keep performance indicators for all parties to benefit in the way that they want to.”

The Commonwealth Games has only ever been cancelled in war time - but with just three years to get ready, could we see the 2026 iteration skipped over?

Hooper says that remains to be seen, but stresses that remarkable things have happened in this space in recent memory.

“Look at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“They took on the behemoth of a global pandemic and lockdowns and everything else and delivered a magnificent event. So I would say it's far too early to put that [out] there.”

