Pole vaulter Eliza McCartney soars to best performance in almost half a decade

Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney’s form is headed in the right direction after several years of injury struggles.

Eliza McCartney’s road back from a few injury-riddled years is well on track.

The Kiwi pole vaulter cleared her best height (4.85m) in four and a half years en route to winning the CAS International in Luxembourg meet on Monday morning (NZT).

Fellow Kiwi Imogen Ayris, the bronze medallist at last year’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games, was third with a best vault of 4.23m.

But it was McCartney’s day, as the 26-year-old Olympic bronze medallist put in her best performance since the 2019 Potts Classic in Hastings, and third best of her career.

“I’m happy to hit a season’s best and be back in the 4.80s again and to be jumping in the 80s again

for the first time since 2019. There is a lot more in there, it is just small gains at the moment,” McCartney said.”

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Kiwi athlete Imogen Ayris, pictured in action during the 2022 Commonwealth Games, finished third in Luxembourg.

Her emphatic win – China’s Huiqin Xu was second with a best of 4.33m – was the latest of a string of ever improving performances, as she continues to wind up after being troubled by Achillies tendon and hamstring injuries since the 2016 Beijing Olympics.

McCartney won the national title in Wellington in March, and cleared 4.75m at the Australian track and field championships.

With an eye on the 2023 world athletics championships in Budapest next month, McCartney added 10cm to her season’s best in Luxembourg, where she needed all three vaults to clear 4.75m.

McCartney soared clear of the 4.85m bar with her second attempt to set a meet record.

The Auckland athlete’s personal-best is 4.94m, set in Germany in 2018.

“I’m taking it one step at a time and looking forward to competing in Jockgrim on August 4 - which will be

my last one before World Championships. I’m excited to line up at one of my favourite comps.”