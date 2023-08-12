Teen started rock climbing to distract from mum's cancer, now she's an NZ champion

17-year-old Rebecca Hounsell picked up rock climbing when she was barely more than a toddler

New Zealand loves rugby, football and netball – but young people across the country are also excelling in sports that don’t get the credit they deserve. In this ongoing series, Top Spot, journalists Ryan Anderson and Ricky Wilson chat to young Kiwis knocking it out of the park in niche sports and skills – and give it a go themselves.

Imagine I’m 12m off the ground, climbing up a complex rock climbing wall.

I say imagine, because I was only about 2m off the ground and the wall was not very complex – but still besting me.

17-year-old Rebecca Hounsell scales up the wall with ease – going from one hold to the next, using all 13-years of experience.

Her father, Grant, took her rock climbing for the first time at the age of four, as a way of keeping her busy during her mother’s leukaemia treatment.

She died a couple of years later, when Hounsell was just 7-years-old.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF 17-year-old Rebecca Hounsell is set to head off to Slovenia and Melbourne to compete in rock climbing

To be the best you have to live and breathe your discipline, and Hounsell does just that, she spends most of her week practising at Northern Rocks in Auckland – she also works there.

Hounsell recently nabbed the titles for Open Women’s Lead Climbing Champion and the National Indoor Bouldering Series Open Women’s Champion.

Lengthy titles to stick on a trophy, when it is clear only two words are needed: The best.

Hounsell has also used her talent to raise money for a charity close to her heart.

A few years ago, she raised $14,000 for Kenzie’s Gift, a charity which helps kids deal with grief and trauma.

The same charity that helped her through the grief of losing her mum.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Hounsell does strength training in order to take her rock climbing to the next level

As Hounsell prepares to teach me the ropes at Northern Rocks, she says strength training and cardio form part of her workout regime. The sport is the perfect mix of excitement, with a little bit of scare, she said.

Grant, her super supportive dad, says when his daughter is dangling more than 20m from the ground, he questions a lot of things – particularly his parenting, he says with a laugh.

Back at Northern Rocks, I’m told kindy kids and grandparents are regular climbers, who scale these walls with precision.

As I undergo my induction, I’m not aiming for the stars like these overzealous preschoolers and their nans, I’m aiming for the stratosphere, but unfortunately HR regulations demand I put my safety first – so I aim for the next best thing, a minor lift-off.

Looking the part in proper climbing gear, my 2m ascent begins, three times, I ask Hounsell to demonstrate, again, how it’s supposed to be done – she kindly obliges.

Each route is like a puzzle, she explains, and after solving it, it’s just a matter of going through the right movements.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Before each competition climb, Hounsell blows chalk of her hand – as part of a ritual

Puzzles are not my forte, neither is this rock climbing. I’ve discovered muscles I never knew existed.

I distract the country’s top climber from my fumbled attempts with questions, as I try my ascent again.

She says preparations are underway for her to head off to both Slovenia and Melbourne for a world cup competition and an Olympic selection competition.

“As a female it’s quite cool sport because you have potential to rival male competitors – which isn’t always possible in other disciplines.”

It’s a sport you never really get bored with, she said, and it has the added benefit of keeping you fit.

Her efforts are aided by the support from her school, she said, who give her extra time off for climbing trips and work to make sure she passes all the exams she needs to.

As a purple route bests me yet again (difficulty is graded by colour, with purple being third from bottom), Hounsell explains that the beauty of the sport is the constant progression.

People might get stuck on a particular route for weeks, months or years, which is called a project, she said, but the feeling you get after finally completing it is unlike anything else.

As I tap out at a dizzying 2m, I can’t help but marvel at the heights Hounsell is yet to climb and at just 17, she is well on her way.