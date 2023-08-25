Newsable: “We’ve earned the right to be here”, Warriors boss on the stadium drama

Cameron George says Mt Smart is home, and the club will be make it clear that’s where they want to play (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The One New Zealand Warriors’ stellar run will hopefully continue past this evening, with the team taking on the St. George Illawarra Dragons at 8pm tonight.

The Wahs have more than exceeded expectations this year, so what’s been the season’s secret sauce?

Warriors boss Cameron George speaks with Newsable this morning to reveal all, and also sheds more light on the potential stadium shake-up.

Below is an edited transcript of the interview, which you can listen to in full here.

First up, how are you feeling ahead of tonight’s game?

Very excited, [and] anxious, but just really, really pumped. For our fans, it’s a full house [tonight] with 25,000 plus people, so the atmosphere will be electric and [I] just want the guys to really perform well to try and excite everyone heading into next week,

The team’s done better this season than many hoped - did you get the sense at the season’s outset that this was a special group of guys?

Our whole strategy.. was to find players that have a real competitive edge and a ‘win-at-all-cost’ attitude, [and] were good people committed to coming to our club.

We’ve found those over the last 12 months as we were signing - the likes of Mitch [Barnett], Ta Maire Martin, Luke Metcalf, Marata Niukore.

They’ve added so much value to our club. It’s really inspired all of our other players that were already there - they’ve had a tough couple of years, so to have [the team] come home, mixed in with the new players and coaching staff, we just felt that we had a good mix of people to do some pretty good things.

They’ve gone out and performed in the way in which we hoped, and you know we’re ont finished yet. We’re not the finished product, but we’re certainly happy with where we’re at.

Now, we’ve had murmuring the final matches might have to be played at Eden Park for capacity reasons - do we have any news on whether or not that’s going to have to happen?

No news - we just want to get through tonight’s game and see where we sit heading into the last round, and then have those deep and meaningful discussions with the NRL.

[Mt Smart] is our home, we’ve earned the right to be here, and you do that by finishing as high up on the ladder as you possibly can. We want to have those discussions, and understand where the NRL are coming from before any decision is made.

But, ultimately the NRL own the final series and ultimately we’ll go anywhere to play, that’s what we have to do - but it won’t be without us making a very clear statement that we want to be playing here (at Mt Smart).

