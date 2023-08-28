Newsable: Why is the Spanish women's team going to war with their own boss?

President of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, right, embraces reserve goalkeeper Enith Salon on the podium following Spain's win in the final of the Women's World Cup

Morning folks! Welcome to a brand new week, I have to tell you I am at peace for the first time in over a month because my partner and I FINALLY unpacked the last of our boxes over the weekend after moving house in early August.

Being forced to move flats is a genuinely horrifying experience which I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy, but on the bright side our new place has a dishwasher, so it’s a bit like tasting chocolate for the first time all over again. Emile’s pearl of wisdom for the week ahead: never take your dishwasher for granted.

Anyway - onto today’s show, and the amazing Liam Lawson, the fastest Kiwi on four wheels, has just become the youngest Kiwi Formula One driver in nearly half-a-century. We check in with his dad Jared to talk about how Liam got to the elite tier of his sport, and how he can stay there.

After that, Labour leader Chris Hipkins took the bold step over the weekend of ruling out working with New Zealand First - a high-risk, high-reward move, depending on which political poll you’re looking at. Stuff’s political editor Luke Malpass is here to chat about the implications, and round up the rest of the weekend’s political goings-on.

Then we’re talking art crime: the famed British Museum recently admitted it had lost track of some 2000 items, with many believed stolen by a staff member. So, what do these thieves actually do with their ill-gotten wares? And how do people go about trying to recover them? We speak to the founder of Art Recovery International, Christopher Marinello.

And lastly, the world champion Spanish women’s football team should be celebrating their victory right now - but instead they’re embroiled in a bitter feud with their own boss. What’s the backstory?

That’s your lot for today - we’ll be back tomorrow at 6am. ‘Til then, be good, listen to your mum, and we’ll catch you later,

Emile

