Full Disclosure: Why Campbell Johnstone came out as the first gay All Black

Campbell Johnstone’s first reaction when he realised he was gay as a teenager was to “push it down and bury it, and forget about it”. The reason? He thought it might get in the way of his dream of being an All Black.

This year, in a huge step for rugby and sport, Johnstone came out as the first openly-gay All Black.

The tighthead prop, who played three tests for the All Blacks, is the latest guest on the Full Disclosure podcast, a series of conversations with prominent Kiwis about their coming out stories.

Johnstone told host Karen O'Leary that being gay scared him in his younger years.

“It scared me for the fact that I thought it was going to really derail my goal of being an All Black and continuing rugby.

“I realise that the coping strategy I was using was not healthy at all for anything in my life.”

1 NEWS The prop played in three All Blacks tests in 2005 and made 72 appearances for Canterbury and 38 for the Crusaders.

In the podcast, Johnstone also speaks about the reaction he got from his parents when he came out at the dinner table, the role New Zealand Rugby played in him going public with his sexuality and whether other All Blacks may come out in the future.

Johnstone said coming out publicly was the first time many rugby players learnt he was gay – and it was the first time some of his gay friends learnt he played rugby.

