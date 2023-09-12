Newsable: Why are the RWC national anthems being so badly butchered?

The national anthem performances at the Rugby World Cup have been copping some flak

There’s nothing quite like a good rousing national anthem to get the blood flowing ahead of a high-stakes rugby match is there?

Just take a look at the translated lyrics to the famed French revolution-era anthem, La Marsellaise:

“To arms, citizens!

“Form your battalions!

“Let’s march, let’s march -

“That their impure blood should water our fields!”

Holy shit! It’d be hard NOT to be rarked up after that, my goodness. Time for a lie down.

The problem is, a badly performed national anthem can have the opposite effect; and reactions to the performances at the still-young 2023 Rugby World Cup are - to be charitable about it - mixed.

Even the Irish rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll’s been chipping in on the matter.

“The anthems have been terrible, haven’t they?” he told the Off The Ball podcast.

“There’s no opportunity for everyone to properly get in behind it … it’s not working, and I think it’s take a bit of shine off what’s meant to be a momentous and real atmosphere-builder.”

The anthems are being performed without accompaniment - a capella - by a children’s choir.

And while that might sound great in theory (and look very cute on screen), it means the anthems are very difficult for the crowd to sing along to.

The All Blacks’ match against France neatly demonstrated this: the crowd wildly out of sync with the choir, and without a backing track or band providing a point of reference for everyone to rally around.

But David Squire - the director of the New Zealand Youth Choir who also conducted seven anthems at the 2011 Rugby World Cup - says putting on a good anthem is easier said than done.

“It's really, really hard to get this right”, he tells Stuff’s daily podcast Newsable.

“(In 2011) They had this really cool idea of opening it up to any singers to apply from any community choirs around New Zealand

“So Anthony Ritchie, a Dunedin-based composer from Christchurch, did almost all of the arrangements of the 20 anthems. The backing tracks were recorded by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra. And then there was a demo choir that learned all the correct pronunciation of all the languages.

“They recorded over the top of those NZSO tracks, and those were sent out to any singers who would like to come and have a go. So the cool thing was those singers were ‘auditioned’, but we took a range of people - from, you know, very experienced opera singers, right through to eight nine year old kids who were singing in primary school choirs who just wanted to have a go at singing at a World Cup.

“And so we had these choirs on the field (who knew) exactly what they were doing.

“Trying to do them acapella, no accompaniment whatsoever … I sat there listening to the New Zealand version first, listening to some of the Te Reo Māori and just … what the heck, who has taught this?

“Then the French one happened and I was like, oh my gosh, I thought that one would be better. I just felt for them. I don't think they were set up very well to succeed.”

Squire says while it’s admirable and understandable that the tournament organisers want children to be front-and-centre, it’s important that they’re given the right support - chiefly, an excellent, well-broadcast backing track that’s at a good tempo, so the choir and the crowd don’t get too out of sync.

He says this is also key for getting the crowd to participate - especially New Zealand crowds.

“The technological requirements for miking (microphoning) something on a rugby field and getting it to all parts of the stadium at the same time so that it's not not laggy - I think that was part of the problem with the game in France - is really tricky.

“But if you can get it right and everyone joins in, there's nothing like it. Singing is communal, it should be everybody joining in and letting rip.”

