Red Bull Cliff Diving: What are the pro divers most looking forward to in NZ?

Canadian Molly Carlson, 24, and Spaniard Carlos Gimeno, 33, reigned supreme in Mostar. But can they do it again in Auckland?

In just over two months, the Red Bull Cliff Diving roadshow is set to roll through Auckland, bringing with it budgie smugglers, camera crew turned scuba divers and - most importantly - some serious talent. Stuff journalist Katie Ham reports from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

During my time in Bosnia and Herzegovina, I’ve seen athletes from around the globe launch themselves from Mostar’s iconic Stari Most bridge in what can only be described as superhuman.

And with the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series set to hit New Zealand’s waters for the first time ever in November for the season’s Grande Finale, excitement is beginning to mount amongst the Red Bull camp.

But in Mostar two cliff divers reigned supreme, in a shake-up that has thrown the Red Bull Cliff Diving championship titles back up into the air.

So here’s what Mostar’s winners are most looking forward to about the sixth and final stop of this year’s season, our very own Tāmaki Makaurau Wynyard Quarter.

Canadian diver Molly Carlson, 24, earned a new personal best competition score in the final round of dives in Mostar, keeping her in the running for the coveted King Kahekili trophy.

“I’ve never been to New Zealand before, I’m so excited. We went to Australia last year and the atmosphere there was just magical. I can’t wait to do it all again,” Carlson told Stuff.

So what’s Carlson most looking forward to about coming to Aotearoa?

Red Bull and Abigail Dougherty/Stuff In the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, 12 men and 12 women compete at six locations around the globe in a bid for the coveted King Kahekili trophy.

“The people! I thrive on positivity and I feel like New Zealanders do too.”

Carlson will battle it out against six-time Red Bull champion, Australian Rhiannan Iffland, in Tāmaki Makaurau for the ultimate win of the season.

“I think when you just focus on yourself and your happiness, that’s when the good results will follow.

“I couldn’t be more proud of how everyone’s performed this year, so whatever happens in New Zealand, it’s going to be a blast.”

Red Bull/Supplied Carlson burst onto the cliff diving scene in 2016 and has been wowing spectators ever since.

Carlson hopes to spend a few days travelling around the motu after the competition - and recommendations of places to go are very much being accepted.

In the men’s division, wildcard entry Spaniard Carlos Gimeno, 33, stunned spectators when he pipped title contenders Romanian Constantin Popovici and England’s Aidan Heslop to the top of the podium.

“This is my first win ever, so it’s a dream come true. I’ve been working so hard for this moment, and finally I’ve got it, it’s beautiful,” Gimeno told Stuff.

Although it’s too late in the competition for Gimeno to win the title, he is still “very much looking forward to coming to New Zealand”.

Red Bull/Supplied Gimeno is the third ever man to receive a full five 10s from judges.

“I would love to rent a campervan and go around to the different islands. I’ve seen lots of videos on the internet, and it looks beautiful,” he said.

With a background as an acrobatic show performer, Gimeno is known for his handstand dives, leaving fans hopeful that he’ll pull out all the stops to wow Kiwi crowds in November.

Popovici and Heslop will now have to fight it out for the crown on New Zealand soil.

According to Dunedin-born Red Bull Cliff Diving judge Simon Latimer, with two title fights still to be settled, the event in Auckland has all the ingredients for a thrilling finale.

Latimer himself is a former New Zealand champion and international representative in springboard and platform diving, as well as a three time Olympic diving judge having officiated in London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

“All the cliff divers are really excited. New Zealanders love extreme sports so Red Bull Cliff Diving is a natural fit.

“In Auckland there will of course be different elements to deal with than in Mostar, not only will divers be diving from a platform, rather than a bridge, but they’ll need to keep an eye on the wind, rain and heat,” Latimer explained.

Red Bull/Supplied Simon Latimer, middle, and his fellow judges had to abseil up to the jumping platform in Japan. The sense of adventure is just one of the many things he loves about judging Red Bull Cliff Diving.

In a new city, the divers will also have to quickly learn how to orientate themselves in the air.

“When they get here, they’ll need to go up to the platforms and start familiarising themselves with visual cues in their surroundings.

“When you’re rotating in the air, the water can look like the same colour as the sky, and it can be very easy to lose your bearings and get hurt.”

Red Bull/Supplied Gimeno is a wildcard diver in this year’s Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series – but could earn himself a permanent spot in next year’s competition if he plays his hand right in Auckland.

Divers will be jumping from a custom-built platform in the Wynyard Quarter, against the backdrop of the Sky Tower and Auckland Harbour Bridge - two icons they can potentially use to guide them.

“Red Bull Cliff Diving is a balance between exceptional athletes, and being a party and a show at the same time.

“This year we have a field that includes an Olympic medallist in traditional diving, a circus performer and trampolinists - it’s definitely going to be one worth watching,” Latimer said.

In two months’ time, the eyes of the cliff diving world will fall on Auckland as the fight for the crown in both the women's and men’s divisions goes down to the wire.

Katie Ham travelled to Bosnia and Herzegovina as a guest of Red Bull in anticipation of the Grand Finale hitting New Zealand’s waters in November.