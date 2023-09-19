Qantas backing Warriors to make NRL Grand Final with special deal for fans

While the Warriors aren't quite there yet, some fans are optimistic that it might just “be our year”.

Qantas are keeping the faith and backing the Warriors to make the NRL grand final, offering fans a special flights deal to get people to the big dance in Sydney on October 1.

The airline has launched a 24-hour sale on flights between Auckland and Sydney, with economy sale fares starting from $249 one-way available on selected flights to Sydney between September 28 and October 1, and return flights to Auckland between October 2 and October 4.

Qantas is also giving fans an out if the Warriors do not make the final, waiving the $100 flight change fee so that fans can put the fare towards any other flight over the next 12 months if the Warriors don’t make the Grand Final.

In a statement, the airline says this was their way of giving back to the fans. “We know footy fans across Auckland are cheering on their teams and hoping to be there if they make the grand final. This sale means that fans can lock in a great discounted fare this week, with the option to change their flight if their team doesn’t make it.”

Qantas says the fares are well below the regular fares on flights to Sydney, particularly during the busy school holiday period.

The news comes after Air New Zealand revealed it was “unlikely” to offer extra flight capacity to Warriors fans because of “high demand and the school holidays”.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Fans and supporters of the Warriors at Mt Smart Stadium.

The Warriors qualified for the preliminary final this Saturday versus the Brisbane Broncos in Brisbane after beating the Newcastle Knights last Saturday in Auckland.

If they win, it will be their third grand final appearance and first since 2011.

Qantas’s sale ends at midday on Wednesday.