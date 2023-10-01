Soaring temperatures expected to hit Australia's east coast

Soaring temperatures are expected to hit Australia's east coast today, as extreme early spring heat moves towards New South Wales.

The rising temperatures could even break records for the hottest NRL grand final in history, Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Angus Hines told Weekend Today.

Temperatures are expected to peak mid-afternoon as fans start packing Accor Stadium, with the mercury set to drop back to the high 20s by kick-off in the main game between the Penrith Panthers and Brisbane Broncos at 7.30pm local time.

"It's going to be a warm one across Sydney and New South Wales," Hines said.

"We are forecasting to reach 36C at the stadium and if that comes through it will make it the hottest grand final on record, topping the 34.7C in 2014.

"It's looking to be a scorcher on the field."﻿

That's a whopping 14C above the average October maximum of 22.2C and not far short of the October record of 38.2C (in stats going back to 1858).﻿

weatherzone.com.au Large parts of Australia are in for a Sunday sizzle, with temperatures soaring.

Total fire bans have been issued for greater Sydney, the Hunter, the far south coast and across north-western NSW - with the fire danger rating also sitting at extreme in those areas.

Hines said hot, gusty north-westerly winds are expected to cross the state on Sunday, increasing the risk of fires.

"We have all the ingredients for the high fire danger," he said.

"We have the warm sunny conditions, but as the day goes on, we will see the wind pick up across coastal areas and we will see the hot and dry winds build - which means the fire risk increases."

Footy fans sweltered in Melbourne on Saturday, peaking at 29.7C during the first quarter of the AFL grand final

Meanwhile, South Australia recorded its hottest September day in 12 years, recording a top of 31.5C.

This story was originally published on Nine News and is republished with permission.