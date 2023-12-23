How this year's World Cups rated, from worst to best

Ian Foster says he and his coaching staff have sent a missive to the governing body about the officiating of the World Cup final.

This year's sporting calendar has been jam-packed with World Cups as basketball, cricket, football, netball and rugby all held showpiece events.

The eyes of the world were fixed on New Zealand in July and August when the country co-hosted the FIFA Women's World Cup, the biggest tournament ever seen on these shores.

The month-long competition was a roaring success on and off the field as Kiwis young and old fell in love with the beautiful game.

2023 also saw the All Blacks, Silver Ferns and Black Caps head overseas in pursuit of silverware – with mixed success.

Sam Wilson casts his eye over six of the World Cups staged over the past 12 months, ranking them from worst to best.

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images The Silver Ferns failed to make the podium for the first time in a meek defence of their World Cup title.

Netball World Cup

Host: South Africa

Dates: July 28 – August 6

Champions: Australia (12th title)

Games played: 60

Rating: 4/10

Before a ball was even thrown, the Netball World Cup was up against it.

Staged at the same time as the FIFA Women's World Cup, with games played in the small hours due to the time difference, the tournament struggled to cut through back home.

That was despite the Silver Ferns coming into the 16-team competition in Cape Town as the reigning champions after stunning Australia in the final four years earlier.

Mind you, it was probably a relief for Dame Noeline Taurua and her players that few beyond the most devoted fans witnessed their feeble title defence.

For the first time in the tournament's 60-year history, the Ferns failed to make it onto the podium, finishing fourth after losing to Jamaica in the bronze medal match. That followed a group stage defeat to the Sunshine Girls, a sloppy draw with South Africa and a semifinal loss to England.

With their traditional rivals out of the picture, Australia's Diamonds recaptured their crown for their fourth win in five attempts.

The final with England was a drab affair that summed up an underwhelming tournament with few surprises and too many blowouts. The gulf in class between the top four and the rest doesn't look like narrowing anytime soon.

SKY SPORT Travis Head's sublime century helps Australia claim a record-extending sixth ODI title in Ahmedabad.

Cricket World Cup

Host: India

Dates: October 5 – November 19

Champions: Australia

Games played: 48

Rating: 5/10

When New Zealand's players wandered onto the field for the tournament opener against defending champions England in Ahmedabad, they were greeted by a sea of empty seats at the 134,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium.

It was an inauspicious start to an often tedious World Cup that dragged and never really caught fire, despite a handful of special moments, from Afghanistan's giant-killing feats to Glenn Maxwell's double hundred and Virat Kohli's 50th ODI ton.

That's largely because of the 48 games played across 6½ weeks, not nearly enough were close. One-sided matches won by huge margins is not what the ailing 50-over format needs, particularly with its long-term future under threat.

CHRIS SYMES/PHOTOSPORT The emergence of Rachin Ravindra in India gave Black Caps fans reason to be hopeful for the future.

At least the Black Caps gave Kiwi cricket fans pulling all-nighters something shout about, winning five of nine round-robin games before a gutsy semifinal loss to the hosts. In Rachin Ravindra they unearthed a gem and batting fixture for years to come.

Another black mark was the BCCI's nefarious influence over proceedings, from the scheduling to the disgraceful pitch swap before their semifinal in Mumbai to give India every conceivable advantage.

They did everything possible to engineer a home win, only for Kohli and co to fall at the final hurdle as Travis Head's heroics broke a billion hearts in an engrossing final.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Siya Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis Cup for a second time as South Africa defended their crown in France.

Rugby World Cup

Host: France

Dates: September 8 – October 28

Champions: South Africa (4th title)

Games played: 48

Rating: 6/10

The seven-week duration of the 2023 Rugby World Cup often felt like a year as fans waited for the never-ending pool stage fixtures to play out.

On this evidence, the gap between the haves and have nots is as wide as one of Paris' famous boulevards with umpteen one-sided contests a poor reflection of the state of the global game.

The All Blacks were a case in point. After dropping their opener to France, Ian Foster's men put 71 points on Namibia, 96 on Italy and a further 73 against Uruguay in matches that resembled glorified training exercises.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The All Blacks show the pain of losing a Rugby World Cup final.

Indeed, take away Australia's embarrassing early exit and there were no real surprises to speak of other than plucky Portugal's draw with Georgia and upset win over Fiji.

The lopsided draw was a cause for complaint but it did deliver two sensational quarterfinals, the All Blacks repelling Ireland in an epic and the Springboks pipping France by a point in a match for the ages.

But that was as good as it got, as both semifinals and the final failed to meet the hype, South Africa's dull but effective style of rugby getting them over the line amid grumbles over how the TMO is blighting the game.

On the whole, a forgettable entrant into the Rugby World Cup canon.

Gallo Images/Getty Images Australia's players celebrate after taking the final South African wicket to win their sixth T20 World Cup.

Women's T20 World Cup

Host: South Africa

Dates: February 10-26

Champions: Australia (6th title)

Games played: 23

Rating: 7/10

While the eighth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup won't be remembered too fondly in these parts after the White Ferns once again failed to progress beyond the group stage, there was plenty of good cricket played in South Africa.

The 16-day tournament got off to a dramatic start when Sri Lanka pooped the hosts' opening night party with a thrilling three-run win at Newlands.

It was the first of several nail-biters in the group phase (England's tense win over India and Pakistan's near-miss against West Indies spring to mind), though the tension was ratcheted up a notch for the semifinals.

Chasing their third successive title, Australia were given a fright by India, who fell five runs short of overhauling an imposing 172 in Cape Town. The other semifinal was no less riveting, South Africa edging England by six runs to reach their first ever title decider.

It set up what on paper appeared to be a dream final between the host nation and the defending champions.Yet the showpiece itself was a bit of a damp squib, Australia cantering home by 19 runs to reaffirm their white ball dominance.

With the Southern Stars now six-time winners of the biennial event, the predictable result took some gloss off an otherwise captivating competition.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images Germany were the surprise Fiba Basketball World Cup winners after beating Serbia in a tense final.

Fiba Basketball World Cup

Hosts: The Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia

Dates: August 25 – September 10

Champions: Germany (1st title)

Games played: 92

Rating: 8/10

First time winners? Check. Major upsets? Check. This year's Basketball World Cup ticked a lot of boxes as Germany stunned Serbia in a pulsating final in Manila to be crowned champions.

It was a fitting finale to a tournament full of surprises, not least five-time winners USA failing to medal after being shocked by Germany in the semis and Canada in the bronze playoff.

BC Photography The Tall Blacks were bounced out before the last 16 after losses to the USA and Greece in pool play.

The NBA-laden Americans also lost 110-104 to Lithuania in a sure sign of the competitiveness of global basketball. Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines did a fine job of hosting with fervent crowds turning out for the majority of the 92 games.

For the Tall Blacks, it was a decidedly mixed bag as they were beaten by the USA (99-72) and Greece (83-74) either side of a gritty win over Jordan as they failed to qualify for the last 16.

The one gripe was the absence of a number of top-tier NBA stars (USA's Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic of Serbia to name but a few) who were seemingly unwilling to risk injury to represent their country.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Hannah Wilkinson lets out a roar after scoring New Zealand's winner against Norway on opening night.

Fifa Women's World Cup

Host: Australia and New Zealand

Dates: July 20 – August 20

Champions: Spain (1st title)

Games played: 64

Rating: 9/10

The FIFA Women's World Cup was that rare event that actually exceeded expectations.

Ticket sales had been sluggish in New Zealand with the Football Ferns in wretched form coming into the tournament. But that all changed when the co-hosts pulled off a remarkable opening night win over European powerhouse Norway at an electric Eden Park to capture the nation's hearts.

Unfortunately, they were unable to capitalise on that shock result, bowing out in the group stage after a costly loss to the Philippines and dour draw with Switzerland. But that didn't diminish interest in a competition that delivered excitement and drama in spades, before record crowds.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Spain edged England 1-0 in the final in Sydney to capture their maiden FIFA Women's World Cup title.

From Brazil and Germany's group stage exits to Australia's run to the semifinals, there were shocks and surprises galore, along with stunning goals and moments of madness.

Who can forget Sam Kerr's thunderbolt in the Matildas' 3-1 semifinal loss to England, or Australia's epic shootout with France?

The final between Spain and England might have only had one goal but it was an absorbing spectacle as La Roja clinched their maiden title.

Sadly, the actions of one man overshadowed the achievements of a group of women, leaving a bitter aftertaste that still lingers.