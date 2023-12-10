Matthew Ridge trades high house prices and cost of living crisis for life in France

Matthew Ridge spoke about his new life in France on Stuff’s Generally Famous podcast.

Matthew Ridge recently moved to France. “I'm not particularly a big fan of it [New Zealand] any more, so I left,” he said.

He hosts Designing Dreams, a TV show showing off Aotearoa’s most spectacular houses. But, for his own children and other young people, Ridge worries they won’t be able to afford to buy their own homes in New Zealand.

Ridge was the guest on the special 50th episode of Stuff’s Generally Famous celebrity interview podcast. He told host Simon Bridges he doesn’t miss New Zealand, saying it has "big issues” at the moment, including “the cost of living crisis.”

“See how expensive it all is to buy a house now. Can you believe that you cannot buy a house in New Zealand unless you're like, I don’t know, earning a couple of hundred grand, or you want to live on Stewart Island,” he said.

Ridge clarified that he loves Stewart Island, but went on to say, “I worry about my children.” He questioned how they would be able to even afford a home loan in New Zealand.

“You [previous generations] could get a loan from the bank, and you could go and buy a house, and you could work it off. Now? What? We can't do that, it's impossible.”

On the episode, Ridge also spoke about his rugby and rugby league career and discussed the 'horrendous’ treatment of All Blacks coach, Ian Foster.

Matthew Ridge hosts Designing Dreams, available to stream on Sky Go and Neon.

To listen to the full interview, in which he also recalls his time as a primetime TV staple and explains why he’s happy living in France, click the play icon on the audio player at the top of this story or visit the Generally Famous homepage. Follow the show on Apple, Spotify - or wherever you get your podcasts - to get instant, automatic access.