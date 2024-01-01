10 athletes who switched allegiances to represent New Zealand

Swiss tennis player Lulu Sun, currently competing in the ASB Classic, is in talks to switch allegiances to Aotearoa.

In the wake of the news that tennis player Lulu Sun is considering switching allegiances from Switzerland to the nation of her birth (she was born in Te Anau, Southland), here are 10 other athletes who switched national allegiances to represent New Zealand on the world stage.

Silver Ferns legend Irene van Dyk

Arguably one of the most famous South Africans to switch allegiances, Irene van Dyk first made her international netball debut in 1994 and went on to play 72 international tests and captain South Africa before declaring for the Silver Ferns.

At the 1995 World Netball Championships in England, she was part of the side that beat the Ferns and made it to the final.

Van Dyk moved to Aotearoa in 2000, and played 147 games for her new home country, making her the most capped netballer in the sport’s history. She retired from the international scene in 2014, after 20 years, and took up coaching.

Adam Pretty/ALLSPORT Irene Van Dyk in action for her native South Africa in a 1999 test against Australia in Sydney.

Black Caps batter Devon Conway

Following in compatriot Grant Elliott’s footsteps, the South African-born batter became eligible to represent Aotearoa in 2020.

The now 32-year-old made his Black Caps debut at Lords against England in 2021, making a sublime 200 to write his name onto the famous honours board.

Conway has gone on to play 18 tests, 31 ODIs and 41 T20s (and still averages 40-plus in all three formats) while wearing the fern.

He also holds the record for the fifth-highest second wicket partnership with young gun Rachin Ravindra when they scored an unbeaten 273 against England during the recent ODI World Cup in India.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Devon Conway has played 18 tests, 31 ODIs and 41 T20s since becoming eligible to play for New Zealand in 2020.

White Ferns wicketkeeper Bernadine Bezuidenhout

Speaking of South African-born cricketers, Bernadine Bezuidenhout represented her birth nation in 2014 and 2015 before making the move to Christchurch and gaining a place in the Magicians.

In 2018, she was offered a White Ferns contract and made her international debut for New Zealand the same year against Ireland.

She currently holds the joint record for most dismissals in an international T20 after the wicketkeeper took three catches and two stumpings against Ireland in Dublin in June 2018.

Bezuidenhout took two years out of cricket to recover from Red-S (Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport) and is now making her mark with the Northern Brave on the domestic scene.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images White Ferns wicketkeeper Bernadine Bezuidenhout celebrates a wicket against her native South Africa.

All Blacks enforcer Brad Thorn

It’s always good when Aotearoa can pinch something from Australia, and that was the case with Otago-born Brad Thorn.

Thorn represented Australia in rugby league in eight tests and also played for Queensland in the State of Origin and the Broncos in the NRL. In 2000, he was recognised with an Australian Sports Medal for his contribution to league.

The following year, Thorn switched codes to rugby union, turning out for the highly successful Crusaders before going on to make his All Blacks debut in 2003.

The Rugby World Cup winner holds the record as the oldest player to play in a tournament match and win it, having been 36 years and 262 days old when the All Blacks pipped France in the 2011 final.

Following 22 years as a professional player, Thorn moved into coaching and in 2023 completed his sixth year as coach of the Queensland Reds before standing down.

Getty Images Brad Thorn goes on the charge for the Kangaroos during a 1998 test against the Kiwis in Brisbane.

All Blacks greats Frank Bunce, Alama Ieremia and Sir Michael Jones

The trio who dominated for the All Blacks in the 1990s are all dual internationals, having played for a Pacific Island nation before making the switch to New Zealand.

Bunce made his international debut for Western Samoa in 1991, before going on to play 55 tests for the All Blacks between 1992 and 1997.

Ieremia debuted for Western Samoa in 1992 against Tonga in Apia. He played five tests for his home nation before representing the All Blacks in 40 tests between 1994 and 2000.

While his team-mate Jones was born and educated in Auckland, he qualified to play for Western Samoa via his mum and turned out for the side in 1986.

One year later, he joined the UK tour of the New Zealand Barbarians, and featured in the first ever Rugby World Cup later that year. After retiring in 1999, he went on to coach Samoa between 2004 and 2007.

Russell Cheyne/Allsport Frank Bunce playing for Western Samoa in a 1991 Rugby World Cup match against Argentina in Wales.

Football Ferns duo Ali Riley and Indiah-Paige Riley

What a year 2023 was for footballer Ali Riley, who co-captained the Football Ferns at the FIFA Women’s World Cup co-hosted by Aotearoa and Australia.

The 36-year-old defender became a recognisable face for those who were starting to discover women’s football.

California-born Riley could qualify to play for the US, but made her debut for New Zealand at the Under-20 World Cup in 2006, and stepped up to the senior Football Ferns in 2007.

Mario Hommes/Getty Images Indiah-Paige Riley battles for the ball while representing Australia in a 2021 friendly against Germany.

She’s played more than 155 international games, and has been to four World Cups and two Olympics. She was recently recognised with a New Years honour for her contribution to football.

Indiah-Paige Riley (no relation to Ali) is another athlete “stolen” from Australia. She was born in New Zealand but made the move across the ditch during childhood.

Having risen through the age group ranks, in which she represented her adopted nation, she then went on to debut for the Matildas in 2021 before making the switch to her birth country.

The 22-year-old got her Football Ferns call-up for two friendlies against Mexico and the Philippines in 2022, and featured in all the team’s World Cup matches last year.

Stuff Kashif Shuja is one of the most decorated squash players in New Zealand history, winning 11 national titles.

Squash player Kashif Shuja

Born in Abbottabad, Pakistan, Shuja was a national junior champion and represented Pakistan at the 1998 Commonwealth Games before making the move to New Zealand in 2001.

He turned pro in 2005 and was part of the New Zealand team to play in the World Men's Team Championships hosted in his birth country in the same year.

He went onto win five consecutive national championships between 2004 and 2009 and 11 World Tour titles.

In 2017, Shuja took up coaching and led the men’s side at the World Team Championships in France where they finished sixth.

Three years later, he became one of the most decorated squash players in New Zealand history after winning the O40 masters in Whangarei, his 11th national title. He lives in Taupō, and is still actively playing and coaching.