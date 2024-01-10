Ian Foster, Warriors, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott headline finalists for Halberg Awards

Ian Foster is consoled by Rassie Erasmus after the All Blacks' 12-11 loss to South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final.

Former All Blacks coach Ian Foster has been named as one of the finalists for a top prize at next month’s 2024 Halberg Awards in Auckland.

Foster is nominated for the prestigious coach of the year award after guiding the All Blacks to the final of the Rugby World Cup in France last year, where his side were beaten 12-11 by the Springboks in Paris.

The 58-year-old – who has since been replaced in the role by Scott Robertson – is up against Black Ferns sevens coach Cory Sweeney, Dame Lisa Carrington’s long-term mentor Gordon Walker, swimming coach Lars Humer and snowboard guru Sean Thompson.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster – who took the Kiwi NRL side to within one win of the 2023 grand final and was crowned the Dally M Coach of the Year last September – was not eligible for the award as he is not a New Zealand citizen.

The 30-strong list of finalists has been whittled down from the 76 nominations announced in December and was voted for by a panel made up of former elite athletes and coaches, sports administrators and journalists.

The Sportswoman of the Year award category features last year’s Supreme Winner Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, who defended her X Games Slopestyle Gold Medal at the 2023 Aspen Winter X Games, along with reigning motorcross world champion Courtney Duncan, track cyclist Ellesse Andrews, swimming sensation Erika Fairweather and world champion canoeist Dame Lisa Carrington.

1 NEWS The agonisingly close loss to South Africa is a harsh goodbye for Foster, as well as a number of team stalwarts.

The five contenders for the Sportsman of the Year gong are cyclist Aaron Gate, All Blacks powerhouse Ardie Savea, squash star Paul Coll, golfer Ryan Fox and champion racing driver Shane van Gisbergen.

Savea is the reigning World Rugby Player of the Year, while Fox won the BMW PGA Championship title at Wentworth in September, his fourth victory on the DP World Tour.

Coll captured the US Open title in another stellar year on the court, Gate snared gold in the men’s points race at the UCI Track World Championships and Van Gisbergen scored a debut victory in Nascar.

Elsewhere, the All Blacks and New Zealand Warriors go head-to-head in the Team of the Year category, with the All Black and Black Ferns Sevens and Women’s K4 500m canoe racing team also in the running.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Last year's Supreme Award winner Zoi Sadowski-Synnott is among the nominees for Sportswoman of the Year.

Anna Taylor (Para cycling), Cameron Leslie (Para swimming and wheelchair rugby), Danielle Aitchison (Para athletics), Lisa Adams (Para athletics) and Nicole Murray (Para cycling) will vie for the Para Athlete/Para Team of the Year prize, while Erice Van Leuven (mountain biking), Julian David (climbing), Lucia Georgalli (snow sports), Milly Clegg (football) and Tara Vaughan (canoe racing) are the nominees for the Emerging Talent prize.

The winners will be unveiled at a glitzy ceremony at Auckland’s Spark Arena on February 14, which will be broadcast live free-to-air on Sky Open and Sky Sport from 8pm.

All the finalists for the Sportswoman, Sportsman, Team and Para Athlete/Para Team are eligible for the Supreme Halberg Award.

AT A GLANCE

61st Halberg Awards finalists:

Sportswoman of the Year

Courtney Duncan (motocross), Ellesse Andrews (track cycling), Erika Fairweather (swimming), Dame Lisa Carrington (canoe racing), Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (snow sports)

Sportsman of the Year

Aaron Gate (track cycling), Ardie Savea (rugby), Paul Coll (squash), Ryan Fox (golf), Shane van Gisbergen (motorsport)

Para Athlete/Para Team of the Year

Anna Taylor (Para cycling), Cameron Leslie (Para swimming and wheelchair rugby), Danielle Aitchison (Para athletics), Lisa Adams (Para athletics), Nicole Murray (Para cycling)

Team of the Year

All Blacks (rugby), All Black Sevens (rugby sevens), Black Ferns Sevens (rugby sevens), New Zealand Warriors (rugby league), Women’s K4 500m (canoe racing)

Coach of the Year

Cory Sweeney (rugby sevens), Gordon Walker (canoe racing), Ian Foster (rugby), Lars Humer (swimming), Sean Thompson (snow sports)

Emerging talent

Erice Van Leuven (mountain biking), Julian David (climbing), Lucia Georgalli (snow sports), Milly Clegg (football), Tara Vaughan (canoe racing)