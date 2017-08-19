Flashback: Crocodiles, hippopotamuses and a world champion Kiwi rower

NZ Sports Hall of Fame Richard ''Dick'' Arnst photographed while training in Christchurch.

It was not your average rowing regatta. Then again, Dick Arnst was not your average rower.

He had only taken up the sport in late 1906 after a successful cycling career and, by 1908, he was single scull rowing world champion.

To defend his title he agreed to race on a river home to various aquatic terrors in an event financed by a company that was set up to exploit the mineral wealth of colonial Africa.

www.tothevictoriafalls.com A photograph of New Zealander Dick Arnst on his way to winning the Zambezi regatta, with the race marshals in the foreground.

So on August 18, 1910, the South Canterbury-raised Arnst raced English single scull champion Ernest Barry on the Zambezi River in southern Africa.

Arnst had beaten compatriot William Webb on the Whanganui River in 1908 by about nine boat lengths to claim the title of world champion.

Frank James Denton A photograph of the scene on the Whanganui River before Arnst beat William Webb to take the title of world champion in 1908.

The Zambezi regatta was originally planned to take place in England after Barry had challenged, and Arnst had been willing to travel there. But Barry had not raised sufficient funds.

In stepped experts in colonial manipulation, the Cecil Rhodes-founded British South Africa Company, which offered to bankroll the race as long as it was held on the Zambezi, near Victoria Falls, in what was then a company-administered territory of Rhodesia.

The BSAC was keen to boost its international profile by financing a keenly followed sport. The purse was £1000, which today would be about NZ$170,000. Not bad for 25 minutes' rowing.

Frederick Nelson Jones Arnst was also an accomplished cyclist, winning several big purse races before deciding to try his hand at rowing.

The course was a 5.2-kilometre section of a river famous for killer crocodiles and hippopotamuses, not to mention the 885-metre raging torrent of Victoria Falls.

Arnst decided on arriving in late June to camp near the river, presumably so he could acclimatise and practise in the leadup to the race.

Barry stayed in the nearby town of Victoria Falls in a hotel and injured his ankle dancing, which led to him being bedridden for two weeks.

On raceday it is known that Arnst was not happy with the depth of the water for part of the course, and was concerned about river-dwelling animals. He enlisted the services of his brother Jack to go ahead of him in a boat and shoot any large aquatic beasts.

Wellington's Evening Post on August 19, 1910, mentioned Barry as being "the most scientific oarsman" in the world and Arnst as the "most powerful".

The scene on raceday is described in the same article, with "perfect weather" on one of the "prettiest and best rowing courses in the world", with spectators including the administrator of Rhodesia and his retinue.

In addition, "the black population, in all their imaginable finery, turned out en masse".

The article said the competitors looked fit and that Arnst was as "brown as a berry, and looked fit to row for a kingdom. Barry, with his white skin, looked anxious, but very fit".

Arnst "immediately forged clean ahead, being practically a length to the good in the first half-mile".

He maintained his lead for the rest of the race until Barry "finally gave up when about 200yds from the finishing post".

After the race, Barry said the climate had not agreed with him, but that he was satisfied the best man won the race.

Arnst was interviewed by a reporter from the Marlborough Express on return to New Zealand, and said it had been a very difficult race against a fine opponent.

"It was the hardest race I ever rowed. There have been reports to the contrary, but they are all wrong," he said.

"I won by about eight lengths. I got the advantage from the start and the difference between us varied from 2½ to four lengths at times, but in the last two hundred yards I had to keep going, as he kept gaining on me.

"Barry is a very good fellow and a fine sculler. His style is different from that of the scullers out here; he keeps his knees together, and also keeps a very straight back.

"The Zambezi is a good course, though the first mile is far too shallow, for a championship course; at any rate it was so during the time we were there.

"As to our treatment, that was of the best; and the administration placed everything at our disposal. In proof of this I need only mention that it only cost Floyd [his trainer Harry Floyd] and myself £5 and 10s each to travel a distance of 3300 miles."

