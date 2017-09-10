A sports-lover's dream: watching international rugby from your deck

DAVID BURROUGHS/STUFF For a lucky few living around Yarrow Stadium, the rugby is in their back yard.

Back yard rugby takes on a whole new meaning when you get to watch the All Blacks face Argentina from your house.

Gordon Dally and his partner Pat Frost have lived in Maratahu St in New Plymouth for the last six years, and while at the front their place looks like any other town house their back yard looks out over Yarrow Stadium, a ground that has played host to international rugby, football and league matches.

On Saturday night as the All Blacks beat Argentina in their third game of the Rugby Championship, Dally, Frost, and members of their family watched from a deck on their driveway.

DAVID BURROUGHS/STUFF Shane Dally, Pat Frost and Maree Dally watch the game from the driveway.

They bought the house after moving down from Kerikeri.

READ MORE:

* Vaea Fifita saves All Blacks as they make hard work of beating Argentina in New Plymouth

* Vaea Fifita: The All Blacks' future

* Gifford: ABs suddenly teeth-clenching

* How the All Blacks rated

"Well we like sport and we like to watch sport all the time," Gordon said.

DAVID BURROUGHS/STUFF There's no need for an umbrella when you've got the car to keep you dry.

"Most of the time there's nothing to watch on TV so it's sport."

The sports side of it was also a selling point and they have the pleasure of watching everything from international matches to school boy finals from the house.

The house had stayed on the market because other prospective buyers had been put off by the noise, he said.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF The Dally's house was the perfect place to watch Beauden Barrett score his try.

It was nice to be able to watch a game while catching up with his dad, Gordon's son Shane said, and it wasn't a bad position to watch the action from.

"It's great being up high, looking down on it," he said.

"You can see the whole ground, it's fantastic."

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF It also means they get to watch it for free, unlike most people watching the match.

The family were able to have dinner before the match and it was back inside at half time for a coffee to warm up.

The rain wasn't too much of a problem, as Pat and Shane's wife Maree sat in the open boot of the car and watched the game through binoculars to keep up with the action.

And when it got too wet and cold the TV was on inside, albeit a few seconds behind the live play.

PHIL WALTER/GETTY JOHN COWPLAND/PHOTOSPORT NIGEL MARPLE/REUTERS NIGEL MARPLE/REUTERS PHOTOSPORT ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT PHOTOSPORT HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY PHIL WALTER/GETTY PHIL WALTER/GETTY PHIL WALTER/GETTY HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES NIGEL MARPLE/REUTERS ANDY JACKSON/STUFF ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Ardie Savea of the All Blacks tries to fend off a tackle. New Zealand's Damian McKenzie scores. Argentina fans before the match. Argentina sing their national anthem before taking on the All Blacks. Nehe Milner-Skudder scores a try. Vaea Fifita on the charge. Israel Dagg looks to pass. Kieran Read before the All Blacks take on Argentina. All Blacks captain Kieran Read leads the haka before the All Blacks take on Argentina at Yarrow Stadium. Nehe Milner-Skudder scores. Sonny Bill Williams makes an attack. Damian McKenzie. Nehe Milner-Skudder scores a try as Argentina's Santiago Cordero attempts to tackle. TJ Perenara looks for a pass. All Blacks captain Kieran Read. 1 of 15 « Previous « Previous Next » Next »

"If you see them running down, you hear the 'yay' out here before you see it in there so you know you're going to get it," Maree said.

"It's a bit of a giveaway."

- Stuff