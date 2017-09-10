A sports-lover's dream: watching international rugby from your deck
Back yard rugby takes on a whole new meaning when you get to watch the All Blacks face Argentina from your house.
Gordon Dally and his partner Pat Frost have lived in Maratahu St in New Plymouth for the last six years, and while at the front their place looks like any other town house their back yard looks out over Yarrow Stadium, a ground that has played host to international rugby, football and league matches.
On Saturday night as the All Blacks beat Argentina in their third game of the Rugby Championship, Dally, Frost, and members of their family watched from a deck on their driveway.
They bought the house after moving down from Kerikeri.
READ MORE:
* Vaea Fifita saves All Blacks as they make hard work of beating Argentina in New Plymouth
* Vaea Fifita: The All Blacks' future
* Gifford: ABs suddenly teeth-clenching
* How the All Blacks rated
"Well we like sport and we like to watch sport all the time," Gordon said.
"Most of the time there's nothing to watch on TV so it's sport."
The sports side of it was also a selling point and they have the pleasure of watching everything from international matches to school boy finals from the house.
The house had stayed on the market because other prospective buyers had been put off by the noise, he said.
It was nice to be able to watch a game while catching up with his dad, Gordon's son Shane said, and it wasn't a bad position to watch the action from.
"It's great being up high, looking down on it," he said.
"You can see the whole ground, it's fantastic."
The family were able to have dinner before the match and it was back inside at half time for a coffee to warm up.
The rain wasn't too much of a problem, as Pat and Shane's wife Maree sat in the open boot of the car and watched the game through binoculars to keep up with the action.
And when it got too wet and cold the TV was on inside, albeit a few seconds behind the live play.
"If you see them running down, you hear the 'yay' out here before you see it in there so you know you're going to get it," Maree said.
"It's a bit of a giveaway."
- Stuff