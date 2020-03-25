America's Cup: Challenger of record in disarray

America's Cup Challenger of Record Luna Rossa looks to be getting to grips with the radical new AC75.

The challenger of record for next year's America's Cup is in disarray with widespread management sackings, including CEO Laurent Esquier.

Other casualties include German Mirko Groeschner, the commercial and marketing director, and Justin Chisholm, the Brit in charge of communications.

The changes were reported in Italian yachting website Saily.it and have been verified by Stuff.

LUNA ROSSA It hasn't all been smooth sailing for Luna Rossa on and off the water as they take on the responsibilities of handling the challengers fleet for the 36th America's Cup.

They were described as a "revolution" and an "earthquake at the top" as pressure intensifies on Italian syndicate Luna Rossa who act as the challenger of record and are responsible for organising the challengers fleet.

READ MORE:

* Am Cup: How teams rate one year out

* Am Cup regatta in Italy cancelled

* 2nd Am Cup regatta cancelled

They also work with Emirates Team New Zealand in the operations for Auckland 2021.

COR36 Laurent Esquier is no longer the CEO of the challenger of record for the 36th America's Cup.

The challenger of record's next major assignment is to organise the world series regatta in Auckland in late December and then the Prada Cup challengers series next January and February. The winner of that goes on to sail against Team New Zealand for the America's Cup in March.

Interestingly the top three casualties are all foreigners, leaving an Italian core to the challenger of record management that is overseen by Luna Rossa principal Patrizio Bertelli.

The Italian report said the management had been cleaned out by "Cyclone Bertelli".

France's Esquier is the big name to go. He is a veteran of the America's Cup scene with Kiwi connections, having been involved in the first New Zealand challenge under Michael Fay at Fremantle in 1987. He has been involved in the Cup since the 1970s and has also worked with Italian and American syndicates.

Bertelli, who runs the Prada fashion group, appears to have become frustrated at the eroding relationship between his challenger of record and defenders Team New Zealand.

They have clashed over wind limits and the unfortunate and unexpected scenario of having to cancel the world series regatta in Italy because of the coronavirus pandemic.

STUFF Luna Rossa skipper Max Sirena, left, with team principal Patrizio Bertelli.

Both issues went to the arbitration panel and both times Team New Zealand were proven right – largely getting their way with the wind limits to be used for the America's Cup match; and in making their early and decisive call that the Italian regatta should be called off rather than postponed.

It has been a troubled time for Luna Rossa in general. The cancellation of their world series regatta comes on top of issues with their boat which has been dismasted and also suffered significant bow damage in training mishaps.

They also have their boat builder Persico based in Bergamo, one of the worst affected areas in the coronavirus crisis that sees Italy the epicentre of European concerns.

Emirates Team NZ The America's Cup defenders are doing all they can to stay clear of the coronarivus.

Their second generation boat in the radical 75-foot foiling monohull design is under construction there.