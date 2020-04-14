Luna Rossa liken sailing America's Cup boat to 'having sex'

Italian veteran on what drives fear on the AC75s

Italian skipper Max Sirena has likened sailing the new America's Cup boat to having sex.

Luna Rossa, the challenger of record for the next America's Cup in Auckland 2021, are set to resume training after a prolonged absence.

They are in a game of catchup after two major accidents in testing – a dismasting and having the bow of their boat ripped apart – followed by the coronavirus pandemic that has hit Italy particularly hard.

LUNA ROSSA Luna Rossa at high speed on its foils during testing and training Cagliari, Italy.

Sirena has spoken of the exhilaration from sailing on the powerful 75-foot foiling monohulls which he says "are easily going to reach 50 knots" in the right conditions.

"The fear doesn't come from the speed of the boat, that is actually one of the most exciting things you can feel when you sail these extreme boats. It's like having sex or something hard to describe ... it is unique," Sirena said in a new Luna Rossa video that traces their America's Cup history back to the 2000 event in Auckland.

STUFF Luna Rossa skipper Max Sirena is desperate for America's Cup success in Italian colours.

"The fear is coming from the danger of the boat itself because it is a really complex boat.

"You are always sailing on the limit of the boat and there are enough stupid mistakes to actually finish pretty badly."

Luna Rossa have discovered that the hard way with their two training mishaps though every team have had their moments trying to control these revolutionary boats.

LUNA ROSSA Luna Rossa lost valuable training and testing time when they were dismasted.

Sirena, who has won the America's Cup twice helping Oracle Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand, is desperate for success in Italian colours.

This will be Luna Rossa's fifth challenge.

"When you lose it your excitment and your anguish just becomes bigger and bigger and you want to have another chance immediately," he said.

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team America's Cup Challenger of Record Luna Rossa looks to be getting to grips with the radical new AC75.

Team New Zealand have had to put their testing programme on hold with the country's lockdown now almost three weeks old.

They are awaiting the return of their first generation AC75 with Te Aihe having to immediately return from Europe after it was sent there on a container ship for two world series regattas in Italy and England that have been cancelled because of the pandmeic.