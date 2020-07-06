America's Cup allegations: Reserved decision in team secrets case

Work on Wynyard Quarter America's Cup venue on track and under budget

A High Court judge has reserved his decision on whether a confidential draft audit report on finances for the America’s Cup event, should be made public.

Team New Zealand and its event arm America’s Cup Event Limited (ACE) argued in the court in Auckland that the report was confidential and not finished, and that once the “genie was let out of the bottle, there is no putting it back”.

“All that’s being withheld is a damaging allegation, its not a fact,” ACE’s lawyer Davey Salmon told the court.

The cup defender and ACE are seeking an injunction preventing media company NZME from publishing a draft copy of a confidential audit done for the Ministry of Business, Employment and Innovation (MBIE), which in a letter raised “serious concerns” about spending by ACE.

Team New Zealand does not want confidential information released, including team salaries which would be valuable for rivals who may try to poach staff after the March regatta.

The audit report by MBIE consultants Beattie Varley was among material which began to emerge at the end of June, amid allegations by Team New Zealand that secrets had been leaked over six months.

MBIE in a letter to ACE expressed concern about how the $40 million event fee it paid to secure the cup defence for Auckland is being spent.

MBIE has paid $29m already, but with the support of Team New Zealand announced further progress payments would be suspended until the financial concerns had been resolved.

The lawyer for NZME, which publishes the New Zealand Herald, Robert Stewart, argued there was public interest, even though the findings of the Beattie Varley were interim.

“In terms of the allegations in the report, the public needs to see what those are to understand how we get to the (eventual) final report.”

Justice Moore issued orders banning the reporting of the contents of the Beattie Varley report, and the contents of recordings made at an ACE board meeting and supplied, ACE said were not authorised.

His decision is expected in about a week.

Team New Zealand, MBIE and Auckland Council, the three parties in the formal Host Venue Agreement, are still working their way through a formal “escalation” process to resolve concerns raised by the ministry.