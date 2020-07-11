America's Cup: Team NZ may leave posh base early in council deal

An aerial view of progress on the America's Cup bases, showing the extension of Hobson Wharf

The America’s Cup defender Team New Zealand may lose its bargain-priced rental deal on its waterfront base a year early, as cash-strapped Auckland Council goes hunting for revenue.

The council and the team are searching for a new location after next year’s cup defence, to free-up the swanky council-owned Viaduct Events Centre for which the defender pays a “peppercorn” rental.

The team’s rental is understood by Stuff to be a nominal $1 a year, struck in a last-minute 2018 deal, as the council, Government and team looked for a lower-cost way of housing the event.

Auckland Council revealed this week that the pair were looking at possible new locations beyond the March 2021 regatta, 12 months earlier than the current date for negotiating a “market rent” for the centre.

“The Mayor Phil Goff has asked that the council group work with Team New Zealand to identify suitable alternative premises following the conclusion of the current event,” said the council in a statement.

“This would enable an early return of the event space from September 2021,” it said.

The council is hunting for cash, as it prepares on July 16 to sign-off its Emergency Budget, which forecasts income to be down by $525 million due to Covid-19, and big costs related to the water shortage.

The peppercorn rental agreed with the team through to March 2022 is built into the council’s $113m agreed contribution to infrastructure built or made available to stage the cup.

Team New Zealand's base for the 2021 America's Cup on Auckland's waterfront.

“The lease agreement is structured to allow for a number of outcomes,” said Barry Potter, the director of infrastructure and environmental services.

Team NZ must pay a market rent from March 2022, and if it no longer needs the site the agreement can require it to vacate within three months, and re-instate any alterations made.

The Viaduct Event Centre was built in 2011 by the council as a prime waterfront venue, and run as a commercial venture by council subsidiary Regional Facilities Auckland (RFA).

It came into play as the team’s base at the end of tense and difficult negotiations between the team, council and Government on how to reduce the cash cost of creating a cup village housing all teams.

Team New Zealand's new test boat is craned to the water at their Auckland base at the Viaduct Event Centre.

Moving the team on would allow RFA to seek events for the VEC a year earlier than currently possible, the income for which is understood to exceed $10m a year.

The VEC is by far the fanciest home the team has ever had, having first set up in a modest base on Halsey Street, then moving to the larger, temporary ex-Alinghi base after 2003.

It had temporary space, partly housed in containers on Beaumont Street, before the VEC deal.

There are alternative possible sites, some within the cup “village” as the original infrastructure plan for 2021 was to create base areas for up to six challengers, with only three eventually committing to take part.

Work on Wynyard Quarter America's Cup venue on track and under budget

Stuff understands the negotiations between the council and the team are amicable, but Team New Zealand has not responded to requests for comment.

The longer-term uncertainty about a home for the team comes amid a very public negotiation between Team New Zealand and the Government over questions about how event finances are being managed.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) flagged serious concerns about how public money may be being used by the team’s event arm, America’s Cup Event Limited.

At the same time the team on June 29 sacked a contractor which it alleged had been leaking confidential team information, including to MBIE.

A High court judge will next week decide whether to grant the Team’s bid to stop media company NZME from publishing a leaked copy of an interim audit report for MBIE, which is still to be finalised.