America's Cup: Dean Barker buzzing as American Magic set for Auckland splash

The New York Yacht Club's entry for the America's Cup is on song during testing.

American Magic hope to have their America’s Cup boat on the water for system checks on Friday and plan to be training on the Waitemata Harbour next week.

Dean Barker, the Kiwi helmsman for the New York Yacht Club’s syndicate confirmed to Stuff on Thursday they have their Auckland base functional and with enough sailing and shore crew to get their AC75 Defiant operational again.

They are in a desperate game of catchup but still back their decision to transfer their campaign to New Zealand early, with the bulk of their team now through the quarantine period enforced by border controls against the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be almost five months since they last sailed, opting to head to Auckland from Florida, rather than transfer back to Rhode Island for summer training there.

American Magic Dean Barker and American Magic are eager to get sailing on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour.

“It has been good to get through the isolation period and the guys have been doing great work getting the base set up and the boat redone,” Barker said.

“It’s a bit of a builder’s site here at the moment, so it’s about balancing the two.

“If we can, we will try to get the boat on the water on Friday to do a bunch of system checks. There’s a bit of messing around to make sure they are all good to go. But the forecast is pretty good next week.”

Barker senses real urgency in the team now that they are settling into the Cup village with defenders Emirates Team New Zealand just across the basin and a constant reminder of why they are here.

Fellow challengers INEOS Team UK and Luna Rossa continue to train in Europe for the time being.

“For us, it’s by far the best outcomes of the scenarios we had,” Barker said of getting to Auckland as quick as possible, even with winter gripping the City of Sails.

“We have given up a decent chunk of [training] time to some of the opposition teams but hopefully we gain a bit of that back on the back end of things when they have to make their transition down here.

“But without question, getting to Auckland, getting set up and getting comfortable with the environment is great ... there’s a not a huge number of our team that have got experience sailing here.

American Magic Dean Barker, right, helps with feedback on the foil arm of the new AC75.

“There’s a real buzz in the team that we are finally going to be getting back out on the water after virtually five months with no sailing.

“It’s a long time when you think how close we are to racing.”

With two warmup regattas in Europe cancelled because of the global health crisis, there's a sense of relief for Aucklander Barker to be able to get the show back on the road on his home waters.

The Christmas Cup regatta is set for late December and then Prada Cup challenger action in January and February before the winner faces Team New Zealand for the America’s Cup in March.

“It’s been a tough few months and we are very grateful for the opportunity to get to New Zealand and to get back out sailing. The New Zealand government has been fantastic,” Barker said.

“We have a small number which come in each flight. We still have 20-25 people right now in isolation.

“Over the next one to two weeks we will end up with the vast majority of our sailing and design team here.

“We have enough people to go sailing now and each day after that will be adding a bit to it. I think we will be in good shape in a couple of weeks.”