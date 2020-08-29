America's Cup: Sacked 'whistleblower' told to stop using Cup images on website

America's Cup Challenger of Record Luna Rossa looks to be getting to grips with the radical new AC75.

The company sacked by Team New Zealand’s event arm has been told to stop using images and phrasing on its website that link it to the America’s Cup.

In a multi-million dollar court battle between Mayo and Calder and Team New Zealand’s America’s Cup Event Limited (ACE), the company claims its sacking by ACE was unlawful.

But in an oddity over how the event is run, Mayo and Calder said it was still working for the Challenger of Record, whose “events represent the majority of the anticipated on the water racing across both the COR Events and the AC36 (Cup) match”.

The “cease and desist” move by Team New Zealand relates to the continued use of images, and references to its role in “36th America’s Cup 2020-2021” on Mayo and Calder’s website.

The letter by Team New Zealand’s lawyers said references to the team, to ACE and the Cup event gave the incorrect impression it was still involved with the Cup match.

It also argued that the words “America’s Cup” and the silhouette of the trophy are registered trademarks, which the team understands Mayo and Calder do not hold a licence to use.

Emirates Team NZ Team New Zealand's AC75 Te Aihe has looked impressive on its highly anticipated return to action in Auckland.

The latest disagreement highlights the complexity of the arrangements used for decades to run America’s Cup regattas, involving both the Cup defender, and a separate coalition of challengers.

While onlookers consider the America’s Cup to be everything from the first encounter between challengers to the deciding Cup race, it is in fact two events with separate management.

ACE sacked Mayo and Calder on June 29 from its role as “event delivery partner”, alleging it had leaked confidential ACE information.

In a counter-claim and statement of defence, Mayo and Calder said it was entitled to provide information to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment under “whistleblower” protections.

Supplied Grant Calder and Tom Mayo’s company claims its sacking by ACE was unlawful.

The whistleblowing action prompted MBIE to hire forensic accountants Beattie Varley to examine the concerns raised, but the final report found no wrongdoing, fraud or impropriety by ACE or Team New Zealand.

Mayo and Calder, in its defence filed at the High Court at Auckland, said the agreement under which it had been engaged by ACE in May 2018 implied it could be terminated only “with the concurrence of” the Challenger of Record.

That defence is not dealt with in ACE’s claim, and Stuff understands there are separate agreements between ACE and the Challenger of Record, on the seamless connection of the technically separate events.

The “event delivery partner” manages the onshore activities around the Cup Village - a role Mayo and Calder carried out in three Auckland stopovers of the Volvo Ocean Race.

Mayo and Calder/Supplied Event manager Mayo and Calder's website advertises its ongoing role in the 36th America's Cup despite being sacked by Team New Zealand's event arm ACE on 29 June 2020

Stuff approached the Challenger of Record in Italy, but it chose not to comment while the matter is before the court.

Mayo and Calder’s lawyers did not wish to comment when approached by Stuff.

In new court action revealed by Stuff on Friday, ACE is suing Mayo and Calder for $2.8 million alleging negligence in the loss through an invoice scam.

Mayo and Calder is in turn suing ACE for $1.14 million – the value of its terminated contract and unspecified damages – for alleged harm to its reputation and future business.