America's Cup: MBIE opposes footing $3 million boat design bill

The ministry footing $40 million of costs for next year’s America’s Cup regatta in Auckland, says none of that money should have gone to Team New Zealand for designing the AC75 foiling monohull boat class.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE’)s opposition to a $3m payment to Team New Zealand, by the team’s event arm, is spelt out in the full version of an audit, released to Stuff.

The report by auditor Beattie Varley, fleshes out a previously released summary that found no wrongdoing in how the team, or sister company America’s Cup Event Limited (ACE), spent taxpayer funding for event costs.

The summary did find record-keeping that was not up to scratch, and left the $3m design contribution to be dealt with in mediation between MBIE, ACE and Team New Zealand.

Team New Zealand has maintained that part of creating the radical new design rule for the AC75, is a legitimate event cost, and that it billed its sister company ACE for less than half of the $6.9m spent.

But “such an expense was not contemplated as being within the management and delivery of the Event at the time of the Host Venue Agreement” said MBIE in its submission to Beattie Varley.

“MBIE states the payment of $3m of the Event Investment by ACE to Emirates Team New Zealand for this purpose was not communicated to the Hosts (MBIE and Auckland Council); was not set out in budgets provided by ACE to MBIE prior to the parties' entry into the Host Venue Agreement; was not raised at joint committee meetings and was not accurately referenced in the Event Investment dashboards,” said Beattie Varley.

“Until 31 May 2020 the use of this $3m was captured under the heading ‘Project Management’,” said the report.

Emirates Team NZ Team New Zealand's AC75 Te Aihe on the Waitemata Harbour.

Team New Zealand has previously told Stuff it is confident the appropriateness of the payment will be confirmed by mediation.

Much of the full version of the Beattie Varley report, details how it explored allegations made to MBIE by a “whistleblower” early this year.

The “whistleblower” was later confirmed as event management company Mayo and Calder, sacked by ACE in late June over alleged leaks of information.

ACE is now suing Mayo and Calder over the loss of $2.8m of event funding in a Hungarian bank account scam, while the firm is counter-suing ACE for what it considers to be unlawful termination of contract.

Mayo and Calder's directors Grant Calder and Tom Mayo.

Beattie Varley rejected an allegation by the “whistleblower” over how the disputed design payment was made.

“We do not believe the allegation; that the $3m was an advance / loan which was later reclassified as an expense, can be sustained,” it found.

However, exploring the allegation makes up 17 pages of the 64-page final audit report.

Team New Zealand staff did not keep time sheets, and Beattie Varley found that it was only the third version explaining how the $3m design payment could be justified, that was accepted by the ACE board.

Grant Dalton is the CEO of both Team New Zealand, and its event arm America's Cup Event Limited.

“Each version was created well after ACE had settled on the $3m amount. Each version had significant differences in composition,” said the audit.

“Even [redacted], who had decided on the $3m recharge over a year earlier, had to ask who had been included in the schedule when it was being discussed at the December 2019 board meeting.”

“The $3m was an amount that [redacted] assessed as being an appropriate sum. ACE says there was ‘no science’ to it,” said Beattie Varley.

“In the period immediately following Bermuda [July 2017] up until 29 June 2018 [being the date of publication of Version 1.1 of the AC75 Class Rule], Team New Zealand personnel were almost exclusively committed to activities related to the Event,” ACE told the auditor.

Team New Zealand's winning of the America's Cup in Bermuda in 2017, brought the event back to Auckland for 2021

However, as outlined in the summary report last month, Beattie Varley said it could not conclude whether the design rule work was an ”event cost” and that would be left to mediation.

Throughout the full version of the Beattie Varley report, names and most sums of money are redacted.

The auditors found most payments matched invoices, although the work of some contractors was not always covered by written agreements.

The release of the report’s findings last month ended the formal “escalation” process between ACE, MBIE and Auckland Council, triggered by the “whistleblowers” allegations.

Installment payments covering the remaining $11m of the $40m taxpayer contribution, were expected to resume.