America's Cup: The bean counters and the world's top sailing team

Team New Zealand's Te Aihe in full flight during training in Auckland.

OPINION: Whether you love or loathe sailing’s America’s Cup, you’ll find a narrative that fits your view in the full version of the audit into how Team New Zealand and its event arm has spent public money.

The work by forensic accountants Beattie Varley was commissioned by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) in March to investigate allegations by a “whistleblower”.

The summary report, released in August, found no basis for the whistleblower’s claim that the team – and its offshoot America’s Cup Event Limited (ACE) – had been loose with $29 million provided so far by MBIE for the event.

AMERICAN MAGIC The New York Yacht Club's test boat got things spectacularly wrong in training.

It left for mediation to resolve whether $3 million paid by ACE to the team for part of the cost of designing a new class of boat for the regatta was genuinely an “event cost” – something MBIE disputes.

Stuff obtained the full Beattie Varley under the Official Information Act. It adds 59 pages of detail to August’s five-page summary, which came with soothing statements by MBIE and Team New Zealand.

Clive Mason/Getty Images Team New Zealand won the America’s Cup in Bermuda in 2017, bringing the 36th event to Auckland in 2021.

One quarter of the full report deals with how the $3 million moved from ACE to Team New Zealand.

It is fair to say the forensic accountants found the standard of book-keeping not entirely to their liking.

The dominant narrative, not surprisingly, reflects the accountants’ expertise and world view.

It noted the absence of detailed time sheets recording what each Team New Zealand staff member did with their daily hours, whether it be on “class design”, the team’s own boat, or back office work.

Beattie Varley outlined how ACE had three goes at trying to construct a basis for the $3 million contribution to the AC75 class design, a year after the money had been paid.

It is stuff which any accountant, particularly one commissioned to track public money, would find unsatisfactory.

The second narrative, not so clearly enunciated by Beattie Varley, is around the reality of getting the 2021 America’s Cup defence off the ground and the job of creating the most radical class sailing boat ever.

American Magic/Supplied American Magic's AC75 flies past Rangitoto Island during training in Auckland.

Team New Zealand won the America’s Cup for the third time in Bermuda in July 2017, and with it the right to stage its defence.

The report includes ACE’s submission that from then until June 2018, Team New Zealand staff were working almost exclusively on event issues, including creating the design envelope for the AC75 class.

The class rule sets the parameters within which all competitors must design their versions of the radical foiling mono-hull.

June 2018 is when the class rule was published and teams could begin their own designs.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ/Supplied Glenn Ashby, centre, and the Team NZ design designers work through some details for the new AC75.

As Beattie Varley noted, it would be another 10 months – in April 2019 – before Team New Zealand and ACE signed a Host Venue Agreement with MBIE and Auckland Council to secure the regatta.

It was that agreement which laid out the rules including how Team New Zealand and ACE should account for the $40 million that taxpayers would contribute to event costs – but not towards team costs.

Team New Zealand had spent, by its reckoning, $6.9 million creating the AC75 class rule, and determined in an unscientific way that $3 million of that was legitimately event cost which ACE would pay.

ACE told Beattie Varley it believed it could have paid over the full $6.9 million, but that would have placed too much of a burden on its event budget.

With the agreement in place from April 2019, ACE and the team had to retrospectively explain how the $3 million payment had been made up.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Team New Zealand chairman Sir Stephen Tindall launches Te Aihe, the AC75 defender, in September 2019.

Beattie Varley accepted that with the passage of nearly two years since the work began, and without detailed timesheets, recalling who did what and when was never going to be robust.

Mediation will resolve whether ACE’s view that the design work is an event cost prevails, or MBIE’s that it never intended the money would be spent that way, and that it was not clearly explained that it had been.

Make up your own mind whether a lean, largely privately-funded sailing team should have spent more of its time, energy and money on an MBIE-standard accountancy system when preparing for the 2021 event.

You can also make up your own mind whether it should have foreseen in 2017 that an agreement signed nearly two years later might have expected that of it.

Or is it understandable that the focussed on securing challengers, creating the world’s most advanced racing yacht, and doing all it could to successfully defend in 2021 and secure a further Auckland regatta?

The eventual $40 million taxpayer event contribution compares with $20 million the government earmarked in 2005 to just bid for the right to host the 2011 Rugby World Cup.