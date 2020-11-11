America's Cup row: Minister will leave officials to sort rift with Team NZ

The Minister responsible for the America’s Cup will leave officials to sort out a bitter row between his ministry and the cup defender Team New Zealand, but described team principles as honest and with integrity.

Team New Zealand has released three months of correspondence with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), angered by MBIE publicly stating there had been contact with the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), while considering allegations against the team that were later disproved.

The cup defender said MBIE had behaved inappropriately, dealing with a “whistleblower” for five months before making the team aware of allegations about its financial management.

MBIE, the team’s sister company America’s Cup Event Limited (ACE) and Auckland Council are parties to a detailed Host Venue Agreement under which the state contributes $40 million towards event costs.

Team New Zealand said it had called on the Ombudsman and State Services Commission to examine MBIE’s conduct, but had heard nothing from either.

It had also not heard from the SFO and assumed there was no involvement by the office.

In a statement, MBIE’s chief executive Carolyn Tremain said the ministry “strongly refutes many of the issues raised in the letter(s) from ACE” but did not comment on any of the matters raised.

A spokesperson for the Minister for Economic Development Stuart Nash said “the issue is with officials to progress.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff MBIE’s Chief Executive Carolyn Tremain “strongly refuted” issues raised in the letters.

Nash would not be interviewed by Stuff but in a regular appearance on Newstalk ZB spoke highly of Team NZ chair Sir Stephen Tindall and the chief executive Grant Dalton.

“The fact that Sir Stephen Tindall is involved, gives me confidence that things are run well within the America’s Cup, and the event,” said Nash.

“Grant Dalton is a man of integrity, as you know he is a round-the-world sailor and has negotiated a number of substantial deals with sponsors in his time, and my understanding is he has always acted with integrity and honesty.”

Nash said he wanted to make clear no corruption had been found.

The minister did not believe MBIE had tried to force Dalton to step down from his role with ACE, although material released by the team said MBIE had done so in two phone calls, and described it as a “non-negotiable.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Stuart Nash as the new Minister for Economic Development, is responsible for the America’s Cup

In material released on Thursday and in an interview with Stuff, Tindall outlined some of the team’s grievances with MBIE’s conduct.

The Team New Zealand chair alleged the whistleblower – subsequently sacked contractor Mayo and Calder – had continued to make recordings at board meetings and provide them to MBIE during the five months in which the ministry had not raised the matters with the defender.

A forensic audit commissioned by MBIE on the basis of the whistleblower’s claims, found no wrongdoing but mediation will decide whether $3 million charged by ACE for the design of the new AC75 boats, was an event cost.

Added to that mediation will be Team New Zealand’s claim that MBIE has breached the terms of the hosting agreement, in not acting in good faith, and denying the team “natural justice” in its dealings over the disproved allegations.

Mediation has not yet started, with Team New Zealand awaiting information which it requested from MBIE in July, but was told might not be made available until November.

The mediation process may not be over by the time racing begins in the Christmas regatta starting on December 17, involving Team New Zealand and the three challengers.

Tindall on Tuesday told Stuff the decision to go public followed a reported reference in news media from MBIE that at one point it had contacted the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over the allegations.

The Team New Zealand chair tried unsuccessfully to clarify that comment with MBIE CEO Carolyn Tremain, in a phone call on Tuesday.

Todd Niall/Stuff Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton

“Carolyn said she had spoken to the SFO, I asked her how did that go, she said I can’t tell you,” said Tindall.

Tindall said at that point the team decided to release three months of correspondence putting its side of the story, in a bid to defend its reputation and the standing of the America’s Cup event.

Correspondence released included a paper by ACE director Greg Horton, which said a day after receiving a letter from MBIE in June about the allegations, the ministry demanded ACE CEO Grant Dalton step aside.

“Mr (Iain) Cossar (MBIE) separately advised (ACE chair) Tina Symmans on a phone call on Monday June 29 – that Mr Dalton and other personnel needed to be replaced and that was a non-negotiable,” wrote Horton.

“MBIE has at all times treated all parties involved in the process with due respect,” said Tremain in MBIE’s statement on Tuesday.

Nash said when government money is accepted, certain levels of transparency and accountability are expected.

”That applies no matter who you are and no matter what sort of organisation you are,” he said.