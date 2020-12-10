America's Cup: Team New Zealand's multi-tasking approach

Team New Zealand's new AC75 Te Rehutai looking sharp during official America's Cup training.

Team New Zealand are taking a multi-tasking approach to operating their new boat as they ramp up preparations for the defence of the America’s Cup.

Working out crewing systems for the switch back to foiling monohulls from catamarans was one of the first puzzles and the four teams are taking different approaches but giving little away.

With official practices under way, some signs are starting to emerge and will only increase once onboard TV broadcast cameras are in operation.

Jimmy Spithill confirmed Luna Rossa are taking a co-helming approach with he and Francesco Bruni operating steering on either side of the boat, eliminating the need for the man on the wheel to cross sides during turns.

Team New Zealand still have Peter Burling swapping sides with other key crew, though a new system sees them transfer in front of the mast rather than behind the wing sail as previously on their first generation boat Te Aihe.

Glenn Ashby, Emirates Team New Zealand’s masterful sail controller, said there were some new approaches being taken by the champion crew compared to their successful operations in Bermuda.

“The boats are sailed a little bit differently,” he told Yacht Racing Life about his role on board Te Rehutai which continues to impress with its speed.

“I’m very much part of the aero team working with the sails, trimming the sails.

“But with these boats you end up doing different roles at different times depending on the manoeuvres and depending on the situations.

“With the split crew generally from one side of the boat to the other, some people cross, some people don’t.

“On our boat we can very much mix around with what we do in different positions, different flight control positions, different trimming positions, different helming positions.

“That’s what keeps it really interesting. I can't give you too much more information than that, just to say that it’s very exciting.”

Ashby, Burling and Blair Tuke, who looks after the foils as “flight controller”, are the key men in th Kiwi crew in terms of moving the boat around.

But the eight grinders that complete the racing lineup include Josh Junior, the current world champion in the Finn class, and Andy Maloney who is another proven performer in international dinghy classes.

With the Team New Zealand designers delivering them what appears to be a potent weapon, the crew are now enjoying getting into a dedicated block of sailing that includes another official practice session on Thursday, three days of practice races and then the world series and Christmas Cup regatta that runs from December 17-20.

The Kiwis will then break away from the three challengers to train on their own, awaiting the start of the America’s Cup match on March 6.

Ashby said it was good to get some water under them after long periods spent developing and training on the simulator.

“It [the simulator] is really a validation of the tools that the designers and the engineers are working on,” he told Yacht Racing Life.

“You have to get out on the water and test and get out in real life and validate what’s in your tool box and what’s been worked on in a dark room behind closed doors.”

Ashby said Te Rehutai “behaves very differently” to Te Aihe and they were coming to grips with that, having had only three weeks since the launch.

It was a matter of covering its performance in the wide wind range for racing that stretches from 6.5 knots to 23 knots.

“The knowledge of how you sail the boat … it’s accumulated knowledge because you are on a super steep learning curve with it all.”