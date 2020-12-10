America's Cup: Team NZ look strong as Brits and US miss second practice

Luna Rossa on the tail of Team New Zealand during Thursday's practice session.

Team New Zealand again looked impressive as the British and American challengers were absent when the second round of official America’s Cup practice was held in Auckland on Thursday.

Emirates Team New Zealand put on a show of strength as they were left to battle against challenger of record Luna Rossa in a late afternoon session delayed by strong winds.

Doing practice starts under the eye of regatta officials once again, Team New Zealand controlled the opening exchange. In the second “race” they were in complete control against the Italians and in their third duel, used a burst of starling speed to overhaul them.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa in action during Thursday training.

Thursday’s practice session was again held in the Course E zone off the Bucklands Beach area and how much can be read into these early training exercises remains to be seen, but Te Rehutai’s speed continues to be a standout feature.

The absence of the other challengers was a disappointment and a particular blow to Sir Ben Ainslie's INEOS Team UK.

It leaves them without any boat-on-boat action this week after failing to start the first practice session last Tuesday when they suffered damage in the lead-up. That is thought to be an issue with their mast, which forced them to return to their base in a painfully slow tow.

While American Magic made a strong start to that initial session, they experienced some late issues, with speculation centring on their rudder area.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Team New Zealand out on the practice area on Thursday.

Both syndicates had their shed doors shut on Thursday with shore crews working overtime in repairs.

Their next target is official practice races on Friday, but they could be doubtful for that.

There are other practice races set down for Monday and Tuesday ahead of the start of the world series and Christmas Cup regatta on December 17-20.

They will be desperate to get their issues sorted out with such limited opportunities to line these boats up against each other after earlier regattas in Italy and Britain were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The opening practice session showed how the crews need to sharpen their game for racing action as they went through their starting routines against another boat for the first time.

Emirates Team NZ America's Cup defenders know there's plenty of work to do as the racing concept is proved in official practice.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Luna Rossa waiting for a call to action on Thursdays' practice session.