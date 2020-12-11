America's Cup: Sir Ben Ainslie's British boat 'the lamest of lame ducks'

Sir Ben Ainslie’s new America’s Cup boat has been labelled “the lamest of ducks” in a damning summation on the eve of proper racing.

British pundit Magnus Wheatley has delivered a brutal blog on Ainslie’s chances as the INEOS Team UK boat sits behind closed doors being desperately worked on after missing the first two days of official practices.

Wheatley likened it to the feeling of the midweek club racers who regularly experience “the utterly deflating feeling of hauling a boat that is at least two clicks slower around a racecourse”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Team NZ's Te Rehutai and INEOS Team UK's Britannia training on the Waitemata Harbour in Auckland.

But he then got serious in an article making major allegations of internal unrest in the struggling syndicate that is desperate to make up for a disappointing effort at Bermuda 2017.

“Well, imagine how you’d feel if you’d just blown £120 million of someone else’s money and have an absolutely balls-out racing machine laden with some of the best sailors on the planet, a supercomputer or two to measure a billion points of data a day and you’re still way off the pace,” Wheatley wrote in his Rule69 blog headlined “Panic Stations”.

“The first time you take it to a racecourse, it breaks. You then scuttle back to base, close the doors and silently weep.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF INEOS Team UK struggling to get up on their foils in the light breeze where team New Zealand were looking impressive.

“The management are all at each other’s throats and the billionaire owner is breathing, heavily, down your neck ….it’s depressing.

“Well that’s what’s happening in New Zealand right now with Ratty’s Rita (Ainslie’s boat) looking like the lamest of lame ducks and the rest of the fleet and commentators dumbfounded as to where it has all gone wrong.”

Wheatley wrote he was hearing “the first rumblings of discord in the team with morale at rock bottom”.

Ainslie’s first boat AC75 was seriously off the pace and the design team, headed by Kiwi Nick Holroyd, went ultra radical with their second boat to be raced in Auckland. It appears to have backfired.

INEOS TEAM UK Britannia glistens in the Auckland sun as it is launched at the base of British challenger INEOS Team UK.

Wheatley suggested the damaged mast from Tuesday’s warm-up before the first official practice wasn’t the real problem.

“It's their on-the-water performances whilst tuning up that have set the alarm bells ringing. Team Ineos sail the boat differently to the others – and some would say they are stuck in a set of procedures that other teams moved on from some time ago. And they are slow. Possibly not even at the pace of American Magic and a million miles from Team New Zealand and Prada.”

Sponsors would be applying “unbearable pressure” and he forecasted worse to come when some real racing would be unavoidable in the form of next week’s world series and Christmas Cup regatta.

INEOS TEAM UK INEOS Team UK boss Sir Ben Ainslie.

“December 18th could be a horrible day for Team Ineos. Two races against Team New Zealand – the All Blacks of yachting – who will take no prisoners,” Wheatley wrote for Rule69.

“They are a ruthless killing machine as evidenced yesterday in their cruise to victory over Team Prada.

“To get anywhere close to their level will be nigh on impossible not just for Team Ineos but for the rest of the challengers.

“They look like they have speed to burn all around the course and remember they will be sandbagging, easing off the throttle at every opportunity.

“The only unknown for TNZ is Ineos but I don’t see any cause for concern from the Kiwis. They are up for the challenge and remember, when you have a fast boat, you become a tactical genius. Hard times for the Brits. Hard times.”