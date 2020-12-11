America's Cup: Practice races called off as all three challengers say no

Team New Zealand are determined to help race officials tune up ahead of next week's official racing.

Team New Zealand were left to train alone on Friday as the three challengers opted out of official America’s Cup practice races.

The defenders have dominated the opening two days of official practice this week with their new boat Te Rehutai starring on Tuesday and Thursday.

It’s been a mixed week for the challengers with Team INEOS UK failing to line up at all, American Magic completing part of the first session and Luna Rossa getting a bit of a reality check as they battled the Kiwis on Thursday.

A set of actual races around a practice course was planned for Friday afternoon but the challengers have opted to keep their boats in the sheds on Friday as they do repairs and look to find more speed.

There are practice races scheduled for Monday and Tuesday afternoons next week ahead of Thursday’s start of the world series and Christmas Cup regatta.

But Team New Zealand, eager to keep developing their new boat, headed out around 9.30am on Friday.

Iain Murray is keeping an eye on things ahead of racing next week, although there's not too much going on at the moment.

They also see the need to keep the race officials on their toes and were working with them.

Developing the on-the water operations for the regatta in this new class is a priority this week and in the coming days with the race committee, umpires, marshals and broadcasters all eager to fine-tune their roles and deal with the speed of these foiling 75-foot monohulls.