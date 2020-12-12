America's Cup: 'Team New Zealand will win - put your house on it'

Team New Zealand are heading for the easiest America’s Cup victory since Alinghi’s clean sweep in 2003.

That’s the bold prediction by British pundit Magnus Wheatley who has followed up his controversial blog bagging the INEOS Team UK challenge by heaping praise on the current campaign by the defenders.

He said challengers hopes of “it’s not over till it’s over” were “nonsense” and likened that to “the Alfa Romeo team in Formula 1 saying they will be challenging Mercedes. Claptrap.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Luna Rossa in catch-up mode against Team New Zealand during an America’s Cup practice session.

Wheatley believes Emirates Team New Zealand have already shown their ominous power without even trying as impressive training and testing has been transferred to the official practices over the past week.

“The die is set way before we get to the racing,” Wheatley wrote on his latest Rule69 blog.

“This is the end of the cycle, not the beginning. In just a few short months time, we will have a winner and that winner will be Team New Zealand. No question. Easiest victory since Russ aced the Hula.

“And bear in mind, we haven’t even seen the best of Team New Zealand yet. They are winning by 30 seconds to over a minute at cruise pace.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF America's Cup first official practice

“They are higher and faster upwind, and lower and faster downwind. You can’t get close to these guys and the ‘TEAM’ is rock solid. It’s what has impressed me most, they look like a team, they act like a team, they win like a team. They are a machine. An awesome killing machine.

“Team New Zealand will defend the Cup. Put your house on it.”

Wheatley accurately predicted Russell Coutts’ 5-0 hammering of his old Team New Zealand outfit in 2003 before that Cup match started. Coutts duly delivered on the wheel of Alinghi as the Kiwi defence literally crumbled with regular breakages and a slower boat that featured the “hula” hull design.

But he feels Team New Zealand are rock solid this time.

Wheatley predicts Italian challenger Luna Rossa to come through to take on Team New Zealand in the America’s Cup match next March.

He said Luna Rossa were wise to hire Jimmy Spithill and wondered why the British hadn't done that when Oracle Team USA dropped out of this Cup cycle.

LUNA ROSSA PRADA PIRELLI Jimmy Spithill has a key role with Italian challenger Luna Rossa.

“Spithill is mercurial and I can’t for the life of me understand why Team Ineos didn’t hire him as support for Ben (Ainslie),” Wheatley wrote on his Rule69 blog.

“He’s the kind of guy that hauls boats round racecourses through sheer will and determination. Sailors want to sail for him. Owners realise that what you see is what you get, and he’s damned competitive.

“Ben and Jimmy had something going in San Francisco (for Oracle) and with a money-no-object campaign, he could have been an easy signing and would have taken the considerable pressure off Ben’s shoulders.

“With Prada, Jimmy is in full ass-hauling mode and there’s an edge to the Italians that we haven’t seen for a while.”

American Magic Dean Barker on full alert at the helm for American Magic.

Wheatley expected flashes of brilliance from American Magic but cast doubts over their hiring of former Team New Zealand and Team Japan skipper Dean Barker.

“I have always wondered whether Dean Barker can really hack it under pressure. I used to unfairly call him ‘Bottler Barker’ as for sure there’s a mental fragility right at the crucial moment and unfortunately the team know that. They can smell it on the water and that’s the problem right there.”