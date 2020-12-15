America's Cup: Event village opens as expected crowd magnet

Team NZ, Luna Rossa and Team UK Britannia practice on the Waitemata Harbour leading up to the America’s Cup.

The waterfront village for of the 36th America’s Cup is officially open and expected to draw up to 25,000 visitors at peak times, with racing due to start within days.

“It’s a collective celebration that in trying circumstances we have done brilliantly,” said Stuart Nash, the minister of tourism and economic development, at the Tuesday morning ceremony.

City and government leaders, along with members of the four America’s Cup teams and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei took part in a 90-minute opening ceremony, that followed an earlier dawn service.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The America's Cup village was opened with a ceremony on Tuesday morning.

The ceremony began with the three challenger teams being led over the bridge and welcomed onto the main stage.

READ MORE:

* America's Cup: How the teams stack up

* America's Cup: Luna Rossa's bold claim on eve of racing

* America's Cup: Luna Rossa's impressive return from mystery week off the water



The gathering of several hundred was asked to stand in silence briefly, to acknowledge those who had died from, or suffered from Covid-19.

The representative of Italian sponsor Prada, Francesco Longanesi Cattani said: “to be here is a privilege, no one has the quality of life we are enjoying in New Zealand."

The mayor Phil Goff told Stuff before the official ceremony, that the village and the America’s cup would draw big numbers of Aucklanders and New Zealanders.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The America's Cup opening ceremony at Auckland Viaduct.

“We got 90,000 people here when they brought the cup home, I imagine that what we lack in international visitors, we’ll make up with Aucklanders, and people coming from around the country,” he said.

“We have been deprived of so much over the Covid period, and the lockdowns – they can see races from the shore, they can wander around the village and be part of the mood and the atmosphere,” said Goff.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The village is expected to draw crowds of up to 25,000 visitors at peak times.

The cup village will operate continuously through to mid-March and the conclusion of the America’s Cup final.

Organisers have imposed a 25,000 visitor capacity limit to the village area, which extends from the western side of Hobson Wharf, to Wynyard Wharf and Silo on the western waterfront.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff City and government leaders took part in a 90-minute opening ceremony.

The area includes four team bases, a main stage, sailing simulators and a big screen to view the racing.

The village sits on $113 million of spending by Auckland Council to upgrade public infrastructure in the area, with a further almost $100 million contributed by the government.

The four teams including the defender Team New Zealand will race each other only during four days starting on Thursday, for the America’s Cup World Series, concluding with the Christmas Race on Sunday.

It will be the first time the AC75 foiling monohulls will engage in real racing, before taking a pause until the three challengers return on January 15 for the five-week-long the Prada Cup regatta.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Team New Zealand practices on the Waitemata Harbour.

Team New Zealand will train and develop its boat on its own until March 6 when it meets the top challenger for the America’s Cup final.