America's Cup: Dean Barker sails American Magic to win over Team NZ, and the Brits finally sail to get their campaign back on track

Kiwi skipper Dean Barker had a big day on the water on Tuesday, getting past the British America’s Cup challenger before taking on Team New Zealand and beating them in practice racing.

All eyes were on the Brits early as they got their campaign back on track, though it came at a slow pace, while defenders Emirates Team New Zealand had a mixed day.

After missing the first four days of practice, Sir Ben Ainslie's Britannia finally made a start out on the Hauraki Gulf during a session on Course A again, off Auckland's East Coast Bays zone.

And start they did, with Ainslie using his undoubted skills to edge Dean Barker on American Magic off the start line in their official practice race.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff INEOS Team UK finally fronted for practice racing on Tuesday.

But that was as good as it got, with American Magic using superior speed to quickly overhaul the Brits and see out a comfortable win.

The Americans have looked solid throughout the training sessions, and they were clearly a click above INEOS Team UK.

They also proved too good for Team NZ late in the day in a result that will give hope to the challenging fleet.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff American Magic making the most of Tuesday's practice session.

Barker used his local knowledge to read a couple of wind shifts and managed to get one back over his old Kiwi syndicate in the tricky conditions.

Team NZ had earlier got to line out against challenger of record Luna Rossa in another practice pairing after a couple of hiccups.

Initially it was delayed by the light winds that have hit Auckland over the last two days.

When it was eventually called on, Luna Rossa didn't start and the race was abandoned.

But they went at each other just after 5pm and Team NZ claimed victory.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Stuff journalist Todd Niall walks us through the newly opened America's Cup village in Auckland.

December is the only month Team New Zealand will race against the challengers ahead of the America's Cup match next March and the champion Kiwi outfit are determined to make the most of it.

After seeing two races against the British turn to nothing on Monday, claiming a win over the Italians was pleasing.

But the loss to American Magic was a timely reminder ahead of some official action that match racing in shifty conditions can be a perilous affair where speed can be negated by clever tactical calls.

Tuesday was a landmark day for the regatta. The Cup village was officially opened and it signalled the end of official practice sessions under the guidance of regatta director Iain Murray.

The skippers face the media on Wednesday morning ahead of Thursday’s opening races in the world series and Christmas Cup regatta that runs until Sunday.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Team New Zealand in action against American Magic.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff American Magic under the pump on the Hauraki Gulf.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Team New Zealand transfer some of their crew during a turn.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa battle it out again.