America's Cup: Sir Ben Ainslie points finger at Team New Zealand for his problems

British skipper Sir Ben Ainslie has laid the root of his problems at Team New Zealand’s door and demanded the supplied foil cantilever system plaguing his struggling America’s Cup campaign gets sorted out, fearing there will be higher consequences than his two lost races on Thursday.

One day into official racing and controversy quickly erupted as the massively-funded British challengers continued their brittle time on Auckland waters.

INEOS Team UK limped across the line more than five minutes behind American Magic in their opening race of the world series and Christmas Cup regatta. The Brits then retired early against Luna Rossa when the system failed on them twice.

INEOS Team UK crew get showered with water as they strike problems against American Magic.

The mechanism lowers and raises the heavy foil arms. It is a one-design feature produced by Team New Zealand, as designers of the class rule of these highly technical boats, and supplied to all the teams.

Ainslie said they had encountered problems before they left the dock on Thursday. They quickly resurfaced on the water. Engineers had managed to “half fix it” but the system broke down twice in the heat of the battle, the second time being a battery failure that left his boat drifting with no ability to be controlled.

Ainslie wants the workings of that system handed over by Team New Zealand to try to fix a problem that his two fellow challengers confirmed they were also struggling with.

“It is a bit of a wider issue,” an unhappy Ainslie said at the media conference at the end of racing.

Sir Ben Ainslie's crew deal with mechanical issues that led them to retire from their race with Prada's Luna Rossa in Auckland on Thursday.

“It has been a problem since day one of this class. All of the teams have been working together to try to resolve it but it still isn’t resolved.

“It’s certainly not our fault – this is supplied equipment and you can’t go through the amount of time and energy you do with these campaigns and lose two races. It's not very nice.

“It would be a lot worse if it happens in the challenger series or the Cup … I think it would be a shame if that decided the series.”

He appealed to authorities to sort it out, likening it to the foil arm problems of two years ago. That issue involved a one-design supplied element under the production of Luna Rossa that put back production by six months but was ultimately sorted out by consensus.

INEOS Team UK lose a protest before the start of their race against Luna Rossa on the toughest of days.

“It’s Team New Zealand intellectual property ... We want to make sure all the teams are learning it and helping one another,” Ainslie said.

Team New Zealand skipper Peter Burling offered some hope: “If there’s anything you want from us, just sing out.”

Ainslie jumped on that, quickly replying: “Can you send us the software and how it is designed? Then we can work out what the problem is.”

The issue could backfire on Team New Zealand on Friday when they are due to meet the British twice. Ainslie couldn’t guarantee his team would make the start line.

“I honestly don’t know. The team will work through the night to solve the issue. I’m confident they will sort it out, but I can’t guarantee we will be out there racing [on Friday].

“We will move heaven and earth to be there. We all love to race – it’s such a big opportunity for all of the teams, so we want to be out there.”

Design tweaks would require a change in the AC75 class rule and need agreement between defender Team New Zealand and challenger of record Luna Rossa who have struggled to agree on much lately.

Ainslie found some sympathy from the Americans and Italians.

“We have a team of two or three full-time guys and as many engineers focused on that package all the time,” American Magic’s Andrew Campbell, the sailor who controls their foils, explained of the foil cantilever system.

“The reality is there is constantly focus, adjustment … all kinds of projects going on with that system to make sure it is maintained.

“It’s a battle … We are fighting an uphill battle to make sure it is working as well as it can, let alone as it was expected to.”

Luna Rossa voiced concerns about the system last month and helmsman Francesco Bruni said there were ongoing issues.

“It’s a complex system; it’s always a work in progress,” he said.