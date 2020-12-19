America's Cup: Spectator fleet throws racing into disarray

Racing in the America's Cup World Series has been thrown into disarray after officials struggled to move a large spectator fleet out of the way after a late course change in Auckland.

The deciding day for the series was delayed for at least an hour, when hundreds of boats which had moored on the eastern side of the course suddenly found themselves mid-course.

Officials boats with large “Move Back” signs worked their way through the fleet trying to clear the boats.

It has been the first real test for on-water management on the third day of the event on the Waitematā Harbour.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The big spectator fleet proved hard to shift when the course shifted before racing on Day 3 of the America's Cup World Series in Auckland.

The first schedule raced, due to begin at 3.12pm finally go under close to 4.20pm.

Race management had set up a sophisticated information system to allow them to communicate with spectator boats in real-time, but this depended on those boats having pre-registered on the official website.

Saturday’s troubles were worsened by light winds needing a late course change, in a course set in a relatively narrow corridor between Rangitoto Island, and the stretch from North Head past Takapuna and further north.

No immediate comment has been available from race management.