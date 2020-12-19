America's Cup: Team NZ books valuable light air experience

Team New Zealand Skipper Peter Burling on support from New Zealand fans.

Team New Zealand thinks it’s booked some valuable data on how Italian challenger Luna Rossa is doing following its victory in the America's Cup World Series regatta in Auckland.

The wind faded for their early evening encounter, and both teams came off the foils at one point, with Team New Zealand making the quickest recovery to hold the Italians at bay.

“It (light winds) is definitely the part where Luna Rossa is the strongest against us, to show we can match them in that super light stuff is something we are pretty pleased about,” Burling told Stuff.

It’s taught us heaps about what we want to work on in the next few months,” said Burling.

Time on the water with the three challengers is critical for Team New Zealand who must spend the next two months sailing along, as their rivals contest the Prada Cup.

Burling said the whole day was “pretty tricky” with a delay first while a course was changed, and then nearly an hour needed to shift the spectator fleet.

Team New Zealand trailed over the start line in its first race with the Dean Barker-helmed American Magic, and the evening encounter with Luna Rossa.

“Both times we fought back, and had a few issues – but fighting through brought massive learnings for us and we are pretty happy where we are at,” he said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Team NZ and Luna Rossa in the final deciding race in Day 3 of the America's Cup World Series in Auckland

“There was some real boat-on-boat action in that light air, when you are just doing everything you can just to keep it on the foils.”

“We vented the rudder at one point and let Luna Rossa back into it – there’s plenty we can work on,” said Burling.

In the post-race press conference Luna Rossa’s co-helmsman Jimmy Spithill also said the light air encounter was a useful guage of how Team New Zealand was sailing.

Burling acknowledged the Kiwis did not get the two starts right.

Todd Niall/Stuff Luna Rossa's Jimmy Spithill and Team NZ's Peter Burling after the World Series decider which the Kiwis won

We didn't quite get the first wind shift right in the first race, we liked the left a bit more and American Magic got above us.”

The second start we thought it was more breezy than it was,” he said.

Burling praised the big turnout of Kiwi fans both on the water and around the cup village.

“We have worked incredibly hard behind closed doors for a long time, and to be able to put on a show like that is pretty incredible – we are happy to walk away with the win as well,” he said.

Weather-permitting, racing concludes on Sunday with the Christmas Cup, a knock-out series in which Team New Zealand’s first encounter with be the struggling INEOS Team UK.