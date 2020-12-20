America's Cup: More racing under consideration after Christmas Cup abandoned

Light winds saw the Kiwis unable to get up on their foils to finish within the 45 minute limit.

The prospect of more official America’s Cup racing or practice before the challenger series starts mid-January has been raised, after light winds forced Sunday’s Christmas Cup to be abandoned.

Team New Zealand and INEOS Team UK failed to finish the opening race inside the 45-minute time limit as they struggled off their foils with winds dipping well below the 6.5 knots required on Course A off the East Coast Bays.

It was a frustrating finish to a superb opening regatta that marked the first time the radical AC75s had been raced after world series events in Italy and England were cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Emirates Team New Zealand and INEOS Team UK struggled on their hulls as winds dipped below the 6.5 knots limit.

Regatta director Iain Murray has now raised the prospect of a two-day session of practice racing on January 7 and 8 or 11 and 12 to give his race day operation more time to smooth their performance ahead of the January 15 start to the Prada Cup series that will involve the three challenging teams.

Luna Rossa’s Challenger of Record representative Francesco Longanesi Cattani took that further. In a surprise move, he suggested they would be keen to see the Christmas Cup go up for grabs in some real racing.

He noted it would need agreement between the challengers and defenders to make that happen.

The harbour master and maritime authorities would also need to agree, with these boats drawing large spectator fleets.

The small fleet has lost nine days of official racing this year and several practice days as well because of unexpected developments.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Team New Zealand packs up after the America's Cup Christmas racing was abandoned in Auckland

All the teams have worked out their tight Christmas and New Year schedules already in terms of developing their boats and crews in testing and training and adjustments would need to be made.

Team New Zealand, who are now not scheduled to race until the America’s Cup match starts on March 6, would see any form of racing as an opportunity to get a further gauge against the challengers after winning the world series held from last Thursday till Saturday.

Skipper Peter Burling certainly didn’t back away, eyeing it as another chance to check out systems under pressure and gauge their worth against the challengers.

“We haven’t talked about it as a group. But we really enjoy sailing this boat against other people and this period has obviously been a huge opportunity for everyone … I’m sure if there was more practice racing we’d be taking part,” Burling said.

TVNZ British tactics questioned in race with Team NZ as race cancelled meters from the finish line.

American Magic skipper Terry Hutchinson seemed taken back by the unexpected development and said they would have to see how it fitted into their plans, “but at the end of the day we’re racers”.

British skipper Ben Ainslie is in charge of the team under the most pressure after a disastrous four days. They need to make major modifications to improve the performance of Britannia which is like a slug in the light conditions, getting lapped by Team New Zealand before Sunday’s race was called off.

The boat will be in the shed for some time now though they also need to balance the time off the water with getting it tuned and ready for the Prada Cup.

Todd Niall/Stuff Team NZ skipper Peter Burling on the lessons from racing.

Team New Zealand, Luna Rossa and American Magic all plan to have their boats sailing over the next few days before a brief Christmas break.

There’s plenty to work on, not the least being the light air performance in the lowest of that range.

Murray said there was no issue about starting Sunday’s race, nor did he have problems with the 6.5 knot limit.

“I think the issue is when the wind goes under the limit during the race,” Murray said.

It was a problem of getting wind consistency across the course at all times which was nothing new to yacht racing.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Luna Rossa wait becalmed on the America's Cup Christmas race day in Auckland

With Team New Zealand coming up with the design and agreeing to the wind range after tricky negotiations with Luna Rossa, Burling was backing the AC75 in that lower zone.

“It’s been no secret that we’ve tried to design a boat that can go across the wind range,” Burling said. “Like Iain said, we were just above the wind range when the race started.”

He felt they had and shown their worth on the first three legs, where they performed better in the light winds than they had in similar conditions in their gripping win over Luna Rossa on Saturday to clinch the world series.

Overall he had found the weekend invaluable to his team’s program.

“It’s been a lot of time in the making. To actually see these boats come together and to be able to match-race, to be able to tack and manoeuvre in tight racing with lead changes, it’s kind of what we asked for.”