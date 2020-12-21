America's Cup: 'We've got our hands full' - challengers concede Team New Zealand have an edge

The opening phase of the America’s Cup has left the leading challengers in no doubt that Team New Zealand are a step ahead of them.

The Kiwis won the world series event in Auckland on Saturday. On Sunday they looked sure to be heading into the Christmas Cup final with ease in an improved light airs performance before their duel with INEOS Team UK was abandoned because the wind died and the race time limit expired.

Three and bit days of collecting invaluable data on the defenders have reminded the teams of how tough it will be to take the Auld Mug from Peter Burling’s champion crew.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Team New Zealand powers away from INEOS Team UK in America's Cup Christmas regatta in Auckland.

“For sure the Kiwis have an edge, upwind particularly,” Luna Rossa skipper Max Sirena said.

READ MORE:

* Four days of the America's Cup a boost for Auckland

* America's Cup: Team New Zealand well placed as they head into self-imposed exile

* America's Cup: More racing under consideration after Christmas Cup abandoned

* America's Cup: American Magic pip Team New Zealand to open world series in style



“There’s a certain wind range where they are pretty quick … they are able to mode in quite well in 13-14 knots of true wind speed.”

American Magic skipper Terry Hutchinson agreed there was a big task in front of the small challenging fleet.

Todd Niall/Stuff American Magic's Terry Hutchinson on happiness level.

“With the defender, it’s a pretty nice package, and they don’t really show any weaknesses,” he said.

“Of the three challengers, whoever gets to them is going to have their hands full.”

The Americans emerged as the best of the challengers from this initial hit out, but they face an intriguing battle with the Italians in particular.

Hutchinson was pleased with his team’s first racing effort but is just as eager to now bury his team into making gains from their findings.

American Magic have had the hardest work ethic of the three challengers and gained reward for that with consistent performances over the world series where they showed good speed and slick boat handling.

“I think we’re happy that Patriot as a team are in the hunt,” Hutchinson said.

“We can see that the boat is competitive, but we can also see all the work that we have to do.

“The opportunities in front of us are positive, and we’re happy with how everything has gone.”

With the January 15 start to the Prada Cup to find the top challenger looming, Hutchinson said the race to improve was quickening. He vowed his boat could step up.

“I’m expecting big gains out of Patriot, I’m not going to quantity it with seconds around the race track, but I know we have great things happening to the boat.”

Todd Niall/Stuff Luna Rossa Skipper Max Sirena on what they have learned.

Sirena pledged Luna Rossa to be better as well and felt that had already showed with their opening efforts in Auckland.

“We have improved, we still have a lot of bullets in the pocket, I don’t think any team is sailing their best.”

He felt teams might even have to start working on learning to sail their boats on their hulls with worries that Auckland’s light airs could influence official racing as it did on Sunday.

Sir Ben Ainslie’s British team have the most in front of them.

Todd Niall/Stuff Team UK's Sir Ben Ainslie on what is next.

Horribly off the p[ace in the light stuff, they need to make urgent adjustments to their foil packages, a task complicated by confirmation that they had already their full allowance of six sets of foils.

Those would have to be tweaked to find a way to get Britannia out of the water and foiling in the lower end of the wind range.

Burling was satisfied with Team New Zealand’s showing.

“We’re really happy with where we have checked in, we’ve learned a lot,” Burling said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Team New Zealand clinched the America's Cup World Series with a see-saw win over Luna Rossa.

He played down the scenario of Team New Zealand now being forced to train by themselves for 11 weeks with no opportunities to check in on the challengers.

“They don’t get to check in on us either,” he said dryly.

“We got a good sense of what to prioritise for the next few months and that really excites us with the next steps with this new boat.”

There have been suggestions that the cancelled Christmas Cup could still be sailed in early January or that the teams could even organise another couple of days of practice racing.

That would help make up for the many opportunities that have been wiped out this year with the Covid-19 pandemic cancelling world series regattas in Italy and Britain.