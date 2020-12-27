America's Cup: Team New Zealand riddle - what we know and what we don't know

Team New Zealand answered many questions for themselves and their competitors with a relatively dominant performance at the world series regatta in Auckland.

But, as is the way with the America’s Cup, they left just as much intrigue hanging in the breeze as they headed off for 11 weeks to train on their own to get ready for the defence of the Auld Mug.

They were never going to reveal the full potential of their new boat Te Rehutai at this early stage and its performance was puzzling as it was pleasing.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Team New Zealand's Te Rehutai made a winning start to its racing career at the world series regatta in Auckland.

Here are some key areas where points were made but mystery remains.

SPEED

This boat is fast and, crucially, comparatively fast lined up against the challengers. They have all admitted that, saying the Kiwis are “a click ahead”.

Te Rehutai is more than that. Radically different in so many features, the Team New Zealand designers look to have delivered a third generation boat when their opponents have just launched their second generation craft in this new AC75 class.

The Kiwis opened the world series with an absolute blitzing of challenger of record Luna Rossa, instantly recording the regatta’s highest speed of 49.1 knots in a win by 3m 13s. That was a statement performance, something to silence the lippy Italians.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Team New Zealand used incredible speed to thrash Luna Rossa in decent winds for the world series opener.

The Kiwis then seemed content to ride the handbrake a bit, knowing there was more to gain in the information department by keeping closer to their rivals.

Yes, these were contests with a build-up trophy on the line, but more importantly they were information exercises where the Kiwis were wanting to get more than they gave.

Undoubtedly the true speed potential of Te Rehutai remains locked away in the Team New Zealand data bank.

FOILS

So much has focused on the futurist shape of Te Rehutai’s hull and its ability to lift out of the water so efficiently.

But it’s what’s left in the water that will probably be the key to the winning boat in this 36th edition of the America’s Cup.

The few square metres of foils and rudders holding the boat to the surface are crucial. This area was where Team New Zealand dominated in Bermuda in a successful campaign where so much emphasis was placed on their “cyclors” as a point of difference.

COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi Team New Zealand's T-foil on display.

During last week’s world series victory, Team New Zealand again had noticeably different foils to their rivals.

Theirs were T-shaped and much smaller in surface area than the Y-shaped foils operated by American Magic, Luna Rossa and INEOS Team UK.

It’s an incredibly technical area, but smaller foils are faster, producing less drag. They’re more difficult to operate, requiring greater co-ordination from the sail package and often stronger winds. Manage that and you’re on to a winning combination.

COR 36 | Studio Borlenghi INEOS Team UK's Britannia was using Y-foils.

In a golfing analogy, the T-foils are like the blades the professionals use, while the Y-foils are more forgiving like the cavity backed clubs of the regular player.

Teams are allowed six foil packages. Alarmingly for their opponents, the Kiwis have more to come.

Ultimately the foils need to be fast but have allround ability across the broad wind range of 6.5 to 23 knots for the America’ Cup match. That’s because the two teams in that contest can only choose one set of foils for the best of 13 race series.

Expect Team New Zealand to come up with the perfect compromise for Auckland's tricky conditions.

STARTS

Team New Zealand skipper Peter Burling is always going to come under heat in this department. His America’s Cup triumph at Bermuda 2017 aside, his incredible success has come in fleet racing rather than the one-on-one confrontation that match-racing presents.

When an opponent has a fast boat like the Kiwis do, then rivals will always target the prestart as an opportunity to get an early advantage, especially with the likes of Jimmy Spithill, Sir Ben Ainslie and Dean Barker on the opposition wheels.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ Team New Zealand skipper Peter Burling.

That’s particularly pertinent to this new class given the boat speed. But it’s also the boat’s vulnerability - drop them on your hull and it takes an age to get on to foils again when your opponent is streaking away. The world series prestarts produced plenty of penalties.

Burling had a mixed effort but there’s a danger reading too much into that.

Yes, the Kiwis will have wanted to practice starting well, but they will have also wanted to put themselves in a position of having to play catch-up, something that is surely to materialise at some stage in March.

Every time they got caught in the box last week, they managed to get out of jail further up the course with the benefit of a fast boat.

Look for Burling to spend plenty of time on his prestart plays on the simulator.