Team NZ's lead sail designer's journey from small-town Southland

Team New Zealand's lead sail designer admits his knowledge of boats during his youth in Southland was limited.

Burns Fallow jokes that his sailing interest was restricted to a toy boat he would play with in the bath as a kid.

He lived life as a farm kid in western Southland and spent time at the Thornbury, Aparima College, and Southland Boys’ High schools.

Fast-forward the clock a few decades and Fallow now holds one of the most important positions in New Zealand sailing.

Emirates Team New Zealand competes against INEOS Team UK in the first race during the PRADA America's Cup Christmas Series on Auckland Harbour on December 20, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.

He has been part of Team New Zealand’s sail design team since 1993 and was with the team in 1995 when it won the Cup in San Diego.

Twenty-five years on Fallow remains a key figure in the team which will attempt to defend the America's Cup in Auckland in March.

So how did a kid from small-town Southland end up with such an important design role in sailing circles?

Fallow points out a lot of his journey can be put down to good timing.

He shifted to Auckland as a teenager and had a neighbour who was interested in sailing.

But it was while studying mechanical engineering at Auckland University when Fallow spotted an opportunity.

Sir Michael Fay decided to fund a new Yacht Research Unit at the university which piqued Fallow’s interest.

By 1988 he had become the first person to graduate from the Yacht Research Unit and was offered a job by sailor Tom Schnackenberg at North Sails.

Burns designed his first Super yacht sails in 1991 and by 1993 was handed an opportunity with Team NZ.

It coincided with America’s Cup transition from a largely amateur event, to the point now where every boat detail is put under the microscope in an attempt to go quicker.

By 1995 he was helping Sir Peter Blake bring the America's Cup to New Zealand for the first time, a feat which captured the interest of many New Zealanders.

Naturally, Fallow has fond memories of that time.

“As the whole red socks in New Zealand took place, we had no idea how big it was when we were in San Diego.

“After we won it we were having a few drinks and I remember at 6pm New Zealand time we put the news on thinking we might get a bit of a story in the sports news, but it of course it was the lead story and went for about half an hour.

“That's when it dawned on us how big it was.”

Just Fallow, chief operating officer Kevin Shoebridge, and logistics and base manager Andy Nottage still remain as part of Team Zealand from that 1995 regatta.

Fallow has watched first hand the evolution of the America's Cup from the days of competing in large monohull boats to today where they are just as much flying machines as they are sailing boats.

For a long time improvements from regatta to regatta were minimal, improving only by about two or three percent in the couple of regattas following San Diego, Fallow said.

“The last three have been completely different.”

In the right conditions, current-day America’s Cup boats are capable of sailing well over 40 knots and Team NZ has already set the benchmark, in terms of speed during the Christmas Cup regatta which wrapped on Sunday.

Given the rapid advancements, Fallow said they couldn't be content leading into March's America’s Cup and was looking for further improvements.

“We’ll need to be even quicker in 74 days time.”