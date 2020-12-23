TV viewership figures show 1.5 million people watched America's Cup World Series

Emirates Team New Zealand in action against INEOS Team UK during race two of the World Series.

An audience of 1.5 million people watched the America’s Cup World Series and Christmas Race on free to air television – providing a glimpse into the event’s enormous popularity in New Zealand.

“To have more than 1.5 million people watching on TVNZ’s broadcast channels and a further quarter of a million OnDemand streams over the four days is phenomenal,” TVNZ director of content Cate Slater said.

Saturday’s conclusion to the World Series attracted the largest television audience, with 817,500 people watching the racing on TVNZ’s broadcast channels, according to Nielsen’s television audience measurement.

“These numbers tell us loudly that watching the racing live is important to a huge number of people,” Slater said.

“We’re thrilled to have engaged so many viewers and can’t wait to deliver more racing and entertainment with the Prada Cup Challenger Series then the main event, the 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada, in 2021.”

Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton was delighted with the viewership figures from the World Series and Christmas Race, which provided the first chances to see the AC75 foiling monohulls in action.

Team New Zealand won the World Series but Sunday’s Christmas Race was abandoned due to light winds.

“TVNZ have always shared our objective of making the 36th America’s Cup as accessible as possible to all corners of the country,” Dalton said.

“Not only do these numbers illustrate the TVNZ production is available to all via the terrestrial broadcast and digitally but also the audience is excited by the racing of the amazing AC75 and really starting to be engaged in the event which is really pleasing.”