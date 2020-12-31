America's Cup: Look, learn and loot as teams modify

Jimmy Spithill has his Luna Rossa grinders hard at work. Do the Italians have a systems advantage with their muscle men?

Look, learn and loot - it’s that time of the America’s Cup cycle when there’s so much to benefit from copying an opponent’s better design or system.

There’s been little or no respite for the four syndicates over the festive season as they soak up the data from practice racing and then the world series regatta in Auckland pre-Christmas.

The three challengers are in a frenzy to gain any advantage ahead of the Prada Cup that starts on January 15. All three had returned to the water by Thursday.

Todd Niall/Stuff Team NZ skipper Peter Burling on the lessons from racing.

Defender Emirates Team New Zealand, were still absent from sailing, working on Te Rehutai while plotting their development through to March 6, the next time they sail in anger with the first race of the America’s Cup match.

There’s sense to look back to move forward and the teams’ analysts will have been poring over races from the world series regatta, the only time these radical AC75s have been raced and the only time Team New Zealand got to line out against the three challengers before the Cup match.

As American Magic skipper and chief executive Terry Hutchinson says: "You look around the fleet and there's a lot of really good ideas on the other boats.

“It's good to see that some of our ideas seem to be working. At the same time, [we may] grab on to a couple of others that we can implement into our own sails or techniques.”

EMIRATES TEAM NZ Blair Tuke's smooth information flow to Peter Burling is crucial to the speed of Team New Zealand's Te Rehutai.

The detailed TV coverage opened a new avenue for the teams on the back of their legal long-range surveillance of opponents over the last couple of years.

The on-board cameras and microphones offered eyes and ears to help detail enemy systems that previously could only be guessed at.

The quality of images and sound coming off the boats was unprecedented and presented gold for the analysts.

The America’s Cup has never been a game where teams are shy to steal a better concept from an opponent.

Those in the know will figure out the steering wheel control variations and also be better informed about the contrasting cockpit positions of the men holding those wheels.

They will look closely at the mysterious handle Team New Zealand wing trimmer Glenn Ashby grabs on to.

They will investigate whether Luna Rossa really do have an innovative mechanical system that gives greater leverage to the movement of the arms of their grinders.

They will listen closely to the calls of the skippers and tacticians as they prepare and emerge from turns to see if there are better communication methods on offer for boats that heavily punish one poor manoeuvre.

Timing is everything when boats are nearing 50 knots and the comms coming off Te Rehutai revealed a smooth information system coming to skipper Peter Burling via flight controller Blair Tuke in his forward position and particularly Ashby.

The foils and sails will be heavily scrutinised though the clock ticks away on the foils department where time restrains production for a team with one set still up their sleeve. Modifications don't come quickly here either.

Double America’s Cup winner Jimmy Spithill knows all about never-ending development. It was the key to Oracle Team USA’s remarkable comeback win against Team New Zealand at San Francisco in 2013 and still applies to his Luna Rossa team as they try desperately to win their first Cup.

“Time is the key currency in the America's Cup, and a few weeks is a big amount of time. Now the teams have learned a lot from all the racing and footage, on-board shots, etc, I think we will see the boats get even closer,” Spithill said.

Luna Rossa were the first boat to emerge from the shed post-Christmas, getting in some sailing in strong south-west winds on Monday.

They have a boat set up for the low to mid-range conditions and are obviously keen to up its performance levels at the top end where Team New Zealand and American Magic have excelled.

LUNA ROSSA PRADA PIRELLI Luna Rossa have had their boat out in Auckland's brisk winds since Christmas.

Spithill said there were also plenty of learnings they could take away from their own experiences at the world series regatta.

“Being a step or two ahead. Anticipating the next move, as everything happens fast,” Spithill told MPG.

“Learning how to communicate during the racing, something we haven't been able to practice.

“Also understanding the rules and limits when these boats get close with the pressure on.”

The struggling British syndicate got back to the water on Wednesday, sporting different foils on each side as INEOS Team UK look to overcome their speed issues.

They reportedly looked fast in the good breeze but their performance in the higher wind range hasn't been doubted.

It’s their lack of ability in the light conditions and a loss of speed through turns that has been dogging them, two areas painfully exposed in the world series regatta where they failed to win a race.

Foil modifications appear crucial to giving them any hope of making the Prada Cup final.

American Magic, the potent challenger from the New York Yacht Club, got out on the water on Thursday for the first time since Christmas to put their latest modifications to test under lighter wind conditions out of the north-east.