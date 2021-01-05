America's Cup: Italian support for call to end foiling

Challenger of Record Luna Rossa, tangling with American Magic, have had doubts about the AC75 throughout this America's Cup cycle.

A pioneer of Italy’s venture into the America’s Cup has backed the vision of the New York Yacht Club to move away from foiling and return the competition to traditional boots.

New York, who are backing American Magic’s promising challenge for Auckland 2021, have indicated if they won back the Auld Mug they would organise the next Cup to be sailed in “majestic 80-100 foot displacement monohulls, putting the boat back in the water”.

The America’s Cup has been a foiling game for the last three editions, with Emirates Team New Zealand moving to a 75-foot foiling monohull for Auckland after foiling catamarans were used in San Francisco and Bermuda.

Todd Niall/Stuff Luna Rossa Skipper Max Sirena on what they have learned.

Riccardo Bonadeo, the former commodore of the Costa Smeralda Yacht Club and president of the Azzurra campaigns in 1983 and 1987 which were Italy’s trailblazers at the America's Cup, told La Stampa: “There must be technological evolution, but on boats that sail. I share the New York Yacht Club's idea of ​​new 80-100 displacement hulls for the next edition.”

He said he was all for technological advances but wants that on boats that sail rather than fly.

“With the AC75 we have entered another dimension, where aerodynamics are more important than hydrodynamics,” Bonadeao told La Stampa.

“In fact, we speak of flight, not navigation. And the seafaring skills of the crew are no longer enhanced, but other characteristics are required of the latter. ”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF American Magic and Luna Rossa duel in practice, with some of their moves looking like ballet on water.

Bonadeo laid the blame for the small fleet of four boats contesting Auckland 2021 at the massive costs involved in the complicated AC75s that are now sailing beyond 50 knots.

He said he was backing Luna Rossa in Auckland because of their Italian connection and “because there is Patrizio Bertelli (the Luna Rossa CEO), who has done so much for sailing and who deserves it”.

Of a return to traditional yachts, Bonadeo added: “I hope that Bertelli thinks this too and that he can apply this change.”

Bertelli has regularly expressed concerns about the AC75s, believing Team New Zealand had pushed the monohull concept too far.

Bonadeo’s frustrations have been shared by Cino Ricci who skippered the 1983 and 1987 challenges by Azzurra.

“I don't see the sails changing, I don't see the men moving together on board to carry out the intuitions of the tactician and the helmsman,” Ricci told La Stampa in a separate interview.

“In short, I don't see the art of sailing. Which for me means taking advantage of the wind according to its variations and the sails I have available.”

"For a 25-minute regatta there is only one moment of struggle and most of the time it is the start: if you start early and you don't make more mistakes, you don't fall into the wind holes, you win because the speeds are more or less similar , or at least I think they will be at the Prada Cup.”

Ricci likened the current America's Cup sailing to bobsleighing and while it has been labelled “the Formula One of sailing”, he felt “speed for speed, I have more fun with MotoGP or Formula 1. There I see more fighting between men as well as between machines”.

Stuff Azzurra contesting the Louis Vuitton Pacific Series in Auckland in 2010

Azzurra’s legacy is evident in the current challenge by Luna Rossa who have been trying to win the America’s Cup since4 200..

Azzurra were still involved in the America’s Cup scene when the challengers system went into hibernation in 2010 and 2011 because of the deed of gift contest between holders Alinghi and Oracle in massive multihulls.

Francesco Bruni was on the wheel of the Azzura boat then. Bruni now co-helms Luna Rossa’s 2021 boat with Australian Jimmy Spithill.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Luna Rossa chase Emirates Team New Zealand.

Ironically, Bruni has been won over by the AC75s after initially doubting them. He hopes they will be retained.

Bruni told Fare Vela : “Three years ago I was sceptical about the new class. I said to myself, too many computer simulations and little sailing, but now that we have them, and we are sailing, well, I must say that it is a very successful boat, a good project.

“They are amazing racing objects, which surprise us too and give us great sensations. Especially upwind, when we reach 35-36 knots with VMG close to 30, we are amazed.

“I have to say that I would like them to remain as an America's Cup class regardless of who wins the Cup. A really nice object.”