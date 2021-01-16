America's Cup: Fire on INEOS billionaire's boat in Auckland as UK team stuns regatta

Stuff's Duncan Johnstone and Todd Niall review day one of the Prada Cup

The billionaire co-owner of chemical giant INEOS has emerged from Covid-19 quarantine in Auckland, just as the America’s Cup team it backs became the surprise leader of the Prada Cup challenger series.

Andrew Currie stepped from his superyacht Hampshire after spending 14 days in quarantine moored at Queens Wharf, chuffed over Ineos Team UK’s double win on the opening day on Friday.

“Anything’s possible now,” Currie told Stuff as he stepped ashore from the 66-metre Hampshire’s mooring, close to the INEOS Team UK base in the Viaduct Harbour.

Todd Niall/Stuff Bystanders saw smoke coming from the lower reaches of superyacht Hampshire.

Hours later, around 3pm, firefighters were called to the superyacht after bystanders saw smoke coming from the lower reaches of the boat, and Hampshire's crew could be seen standing by with fire hoses.

Todd Niall/Stuff Firefighters were called to INEOS UK billionaire backer Andrew Currie’s superyacht on Saturday afternoon.

The smoke dispersed quickly, but cup village security cleared onlookers from the area.

Carren Larking, of Fire and Emergency NZ, said the fire was caused by a malfunctioning transformer in the boat's engine room.

Two fire appliances attended, but a Stuff reporter at the scene said there appeared to be little to do.

On Friday, Currie and his family watched the back-to-back win by Sir Ben Ainslie’s crew, during the final day of quarantine for the boat and crew, allowed in under Covid-19 exemptions related to the America’s Cup.

INEOS Team UK will not give details of the whereabouts of principal Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who owns the chemical company and was granted permission in November to enter the country.

Todd Niall/Stuff INEOS co-owner Andrew Currie arrived in Auckland on his superyacht Hampshire for the America's Cup.

Currie said he had been kept abreast of work undergone on the British AC75, since it struggled through the World Series regatta in December, raising questions about whether it could become competitive.

“Obviously the guys have done a huge amount of work, it’s genuinely hard to gauge but as people say, Ben is Ben, he’s a great fighter, and he’s got a great team,” Currie told Stuff.

Currie said he was not surprised by the stronger performance by INEOS Team UK, now atop the Prada Cup leader board with two points after two wins, with American Magic and Luna Rossa yet to score.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Superyacht Hampshire came out of Covid-19 quarantine on Saturday in Auckland.

“It [the boat] had obviously shown some encouragement in practice a few days earlier, and he’d tuned it further.”

Currie, who is estimated, by US business magazine Forbes, as being worth nearly $NZ10 billion, said he would be in Auckland for the duration of the cup.

Stuff spoke to Currie before it emerged the team had faced a protest from Italian rival Luna Rossa, over a new mainsail control system used on the British boat during its wins.

Todd Niall/Stuff The 66-metre superyacht Hampshire, moored in Auckland’s Viaduct harbour.

INEOS Team UK planned to continue using the sail on Saturday if conditions were right, though no final ruling has yet been published by event officials.

“It got approved under measurement, I don't know the ins and outs of where it stands this morning, but I know it hasn't affected our points overnight, so we're brushing it off, and we go again today,” grinder David “Freddie” Carr told Stuff.