America's Cup: New Zealand's 35 year love-hate affair with the Auld Mug

Team New Zealand Skipper Peter Burling after winning the America's Cup World Series in Auckland. (First published December 19, 2020)

No team in the modern era of the America's Cup has a pedigree as long and impressive as Team New Zealand – something which has fed strong local interest in the quest for the Auld Mug.

The team's DNA stretches back to the country's audacious debut in Fremantle in 1986, with merchant banker Michael Fay's three-boat New Zealand Challenge, peaking with KZ7.

The use of fibreglass helped KZ7 with Chris Dickson at the helm, to storm through to the challenger final, succumbing to wily San Diegan Dennis Conner, who avenged his historic 1983 Cup loss to Australia.

Riding the heady mood of economic de-regulation, the KZ7 campaign captured the nation, with an all-star line-up of musicians recording the single "Sailing Away" as a cup anthem.

The "Kiwi Magic" campaign launched a 35-year quest, through three cup wins, four defeats in the cup final, and twice stumbling in the challenger final.

The most infamous was Fay’s 1988 “Big Boat” challenge, in which he pitched the 90-foot KZ1 in a head-to-head duel with Conner, who controversially turned up in a catamaran, winning easily.

Fay briefly won the cup in court, but lost on appeal, and in 1992 funded a traditional campaign for San Diego, where NZL20 reached 4-1 over Il Moro di Venezia in the challenger final.

The Italians successfully challenged the legality of NZL20’s bowsprit, the Kiwis lost a victory, removed the bowsprit, and lost the next four races, with Fay giving the game away.

Martin Hunter/Stuff Tickertape showers a smiling Team NZ boss Peter Blake in a 1995 victory parade along Lambton Quay

Round-the-world winner Peter Blake, led the first Team New Zealand-branded challenge in 1995 in San Diego, meeting the nation’s old foe Dennis Conner in the Cup match.

Russell Coutts and tactician Brad Butterworth were at the business end of NZL32 for the 5-0 win to finally bring the Auld Mug to New Zealand.

That victory brought the defence to Auckland in 2000, where the former industrial western end of the waterfront was transformed into a Cup village, where the team beat Italy's Prada 5-0.

The fatal shooting of Blake during an expedition off the coast of Brazil in 2001, and the controversial departure of Coutts, Butterworth and other sailors to the new Swiss Alinghi syndicate, set the team back for its second Auckland defence in 2003.

John Selkirk/Stuff Owner of the Alinghi challenge Ernesto Berterelli (centre left) and his smiling skipper Russell Coutts (centre) after one of the Swiss teams five wins over Team NZ in the 2003 Americas Cup.

Dean Barker, who had been handed the wheel by Coutts for the deciding race in 2000, skippered the defence in which the fragile NZL 82 took on board tonnes of water in the first race, broke its mast in another, and Coutts’ Alinghi crew took the Cup to Switzerland.

Round-the-world veteran Grant Dalton was called in to rebuild the shattered Team New Zealand, securing major sponsor Emirates, and charging through the challenger series in Valencia in 2007, to be pipped 5-2 by Alinghi in the cup final, the deciding race settled by a margin of one second.

The cup went through another litigious period involving billionaires Ernesto Bertarelli who held the cup, and Oracle’s Larry Ellison who won a one-sided trimaran versus catamaran duel led by Coutts, which took the Cup to San Francisco for 2013.

Chris Cameron/Supplied Team New Zealand AC72, NZL5 sails under the Golden Gate bridge on her first outing in San Francisco.

With Dalton at the desk and Barker at the wheel, Team New Zealand took innovation to a new level, adding foils to the new big AC72 class catamarans.

The secret was blown when a photographer snapped the foiling cat, just in time for Oracle to follow suit.

Todd Niall/Stuff Team New Zealand skipper Dean Barker at a media conference at the 34th Americas Cup in San Francisco

2013 was the country’s biggest America’s Cup heartbreaker as Team New Zealand leapt out to a seemingly uncatchable 8-1 lead in the best of nine series.

But a break in racing saw Oracle Team USA, led by bullish skipper Jimmy Spithill, learn how to fly better upwind, and incredibly won 8 on the trot to deny the Kiwis victory.

Clive Mason/Getty Images Helmsman Peter Burling (left) and skipper Glenn Ashby hold the Cup aloft after victory in Bermuda in 2017

After 15 years at the wheel for Team New Zealand, Dean Barker rejected the offer of a shore role for 2017, with young Olympic and world champion duo Peter Burling and Blair Tuke hired for roles at the sharp end.

Team NZ’s AC50 catamaran had a radical pedal-powered hydraulic system replacing “grinders”, the young, Burling-led crew, survived a capsize in Bermuda and cleaned out Jimmy Spithill’s Oracle Team USA 7-1, to finally bring the cup home.